Cloud Computing In K-12 Market is Booming Worldwide | Adobe System, Cisco System, IBM

Cloud Computing in K- 12 is refers to cloud computing solutions in education. Cloud computing is an excellent alternative for educational institutions which are particularly under budget shortage in order to work their information systems successfully without spending any more investment for the computers as well as network devices. It will likely have a major impact on the educational environment in the future. The applications of cloud computing in k-12 including Training & Consulting, Integration & Migration and Support & Maintenance.

Adobe System Inc. (United States), Cisco System Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), VMware Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), NEC Corporation (United States), NetApp Inc. (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Ellucian (United States) and Dell (United States).

Application (Training & Consulting, Integration & Migration, Support & Maintenance), Services (Software as a service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Platform as a service (PaaS)), Deployment Model (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Community Cloud), End User (Pre-primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School)

Market Drivers

Reduced Cost of Ownership

Growing Implementation of Blended Learning in Various Educational Institutes

Market Trend

Integration of IOT with Cloud Computing

Adoption of Learning outside Classroom’s Boundary

Restraints

Risks Related With Data Protection As Well As Account Management

Rigid Design of Cloud-Based Systems

Opportunities

Rising Adoption of Cloud Computing K-12 in Developing Courtiers

Application of Upgradable Cloud Services

Challenges

Concerns over Cloud Security Holding Back Market Growth

