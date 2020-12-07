Pipeline Integrity Market Rising Demand, Growth, Trend and Insights for next 5 years

Pipeline integrity refers to the method of ensuring a pipeline and all its related components are running properly. This is done to in order to confirm that the pipeline which is built is safe, reliable and sustainable. Pipeline engineers are responsible for the construction, operation and maintenance of pipelines. The demand for pipeline integrity is expected to grow in the forecasted period owing to the growing demand for oil & gas, rising investments in pipeline infrastructure and advancement in the field of integrity management. Moreover, rising demand from the downstream operations, development of shale gas & synthetic natural gas coupled with rising investments in research & development are expected to propel the demand.

Rosen (Switzerland), GE Company (United States), Schneider Electric (France), Altus Intervention (Malaysia), Emerson (United States), Intertek (United Kingdom), Applus (Spain), SGS (Switzerland), NDT Global (Germany), T.D. Williamson (United States), Enermech (United Kingdom), IKM Gruppen (Norway) and Lin Scan (UAE).

Service (Testing, Inspection, Monitoring, Software), Technology (Pigging, Cathodic Protection, Others), Form Type (Oil, Gas, Refined Product)

Market Drivers

Increased Government and Regulation for Pipeline Assessment

Rise in Concern Over Environmental Impact and Safety of Pipeline and Energy Infrastructure

Focus Towards Remote Management of Oil & Gas Pipeline for Process Optimization & Automation

Market Trend

Development and Innovation in Pipe Integration

Restraints

Difficulty in Pipeline Assessment

Opportunities

Emergence of the Digital Twin Technology in Pipeline Operation

Introduction of Big Data Analytics Would Increase the Scope of Pipeline Monitoring System

Challenges

Delays in Issuing a Permit By Statutory Government Bodies

