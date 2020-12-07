Nematicides Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities

Nematicides are chemical pesticide that used to kill plant-parasitic nematodes. These have inclined to be broad-spectrum toxicants having high volatility or other properties boosting migration through the soil. These are popular pesticide among the farmers usually includes biological or chemical compounds, restricting the nematode infection in the agricultural produce. Chemical nematicide is common among the crop cultivators. A number of commercial chemical nematicides are available in the market including organophosphates, carbamates, & fumigants.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Nematicides’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are BASF SE (Germany),Bayer Crop Science AG (Germany),The DOW Chemical Company (United States),E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (United States),Syngenta AG (Switzerland),FMC Corporation (United States),Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan),Valent U.S.A. LLC (United States),Nufarm Limited (Australia),AMVAC Chemical Corporation (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Fumigants, Carbamates, Organophosphates, Bionematicides), Application (AgriculturalÂ , IndustrialÂ , Others), Method of Application (Fumigation, Irrigation, Spraying, Seed Treatment), Form (Granular or Powder Form, Liquid Form)

Growth Drivers

Growing Population and Rising Demand for Crops

Growing Importance of Nematicides to Maintain Soil Health

Increased Crop Production Coupled With Food Security & Crop-Damage Caused By the Nematodes

Challenges that Market May Face:

Strict Regulatory Framework

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

