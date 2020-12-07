Steelers vs. Washington Live Stream Week 13:How to watch Free Live on Reddit, Time, TV Schedule, game information

Another Monday evening NFL game Washington @ Pittsburgh opening their battle with record of Washington 4-7 and Pittsburgh 11-0. The Pittsburgh Steelers have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Washington Football Team at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh is looking to extend their current 11-game winning streak.

Game Info: Washington @ Pittsburgh How to watch

Monday, December 7

Team Name: Washington Football Team vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Washington Football Team vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Monday December 7, 2020

Kickoff – 05:00 PM ET

COVERAGE

Watch – FOX

Listen – NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, Sirius XM.

LOCATION: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA.

Click Here To Watch Online

Click to Watch NFL 2020 Live Stream Free

Match Preview: Washington 4-7 vs Pittsburgh 11-0

The Piitsburgh Steelers didn’t have too much breathing room in their contest with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 19-14 win. No one had a standout game offensively for Pittsburgh, but they got scores from CB Joe Haden and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. QB Ben Roethlisberger ended up with a passer rating of 116.90.

For the Present, after constant struggles on the road, Washington has finally found some success away from home. They blew past the Dallas Cowboys 41-16 last week. That looming 25-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Washington yet this year. RB Antonio Gibson had a stellar game for Washington as he rushed for three TDs and 115 yards on 20 carries.

Football Team’s defense was a presence as well, as it got past Dallas’ offensive line to sack QB Andy Dalton four times for a total loss of 28 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

The wins brought Pittsburgh up to 11-0 and Washington to 4-7. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Pittsburgh enters the game with only 22 touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the league. As for Washington, they come into the matchup boasting the fewest passing yards allowed per game in the NFL at 217.4.

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Sep 12, 2016 – Pittsburgh 38 vs. Washington 16

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Washington Football Team Prediction, Line

Pittsburgh 30, Washington 17

Bet on Pittsburgh vs Washington with BetMGM

Pittsburgh -6.5, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Gangs of London

1: Hillbilly Elegy

Steelers vs. The Washington Football Team Odds

Washington vs. Steelers money line: Washington +275, Steelers -335.

How to watch Live Broadcast Washington vs Steelers?

TV Channel: Broadcast locally on WPGH-FOX with Kevin Burkhardt and Daryl Johnston as commentators and Pam Oliver as the sideline reporter. Check the national broadcast map to see if the game is on in your area.

How to watch Online stream Steelers vs Washington live?

NFL.com Game Pass offers live games for international viewers and replays of every game upon conclusion with a paid subscription. A subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket gives access to stream games as well. fuboTV also allows you to stream NFL games online with a subscription. NFL Game Center will update the action on a play-by-play basis. The game is also available on the Yahoo! Sports App in some areas.

How to Listen Football team vs Steelers on Radio Stream?

Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove, Tunch Ilkin, and Craig Wolfley. The broadcast will be live on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area or check the list of Steelers Radio Affiliates. Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com, but the Steelers Official Mobile App does have geographical restrictions. The Steelers broadcast is also available on XM Radio channel 227 and Sirius Radio channel 137.

How to Watch Live Stream Steelers vs Watshington on Social Meddia?

You can also follow Behind the Steel Curtain on Twitter or in the game thread article to catch all of the highlights. Be sure to check back with BTSC after the game for our post-match roundup, and subscribe to BTSC Steelers Radio on YouTube to catch The Steelers Post Game Show with Jeff Hartman and Bryan Anthony Davis.

How to watch NFL games on TV out of market

If you live outside the desired area on the coverage map above, there are other legal ways to watch NFL games while out of market. One way is to subscribe to the NFL Sunday Ticket package with DirecTV. More information on that package is here.

In Canada, all NFL games can be viewed via DAZN. More information on that subscription process is here . Viewers can also subscribe to NFL Game Pass , which has full access to a replay of the game soon after the live broadcast ends.

Steelers vs. Washington: How to watch Live Free

Watch Steelers games live for free in the Steelers Official Mobile App (iOS & Android) and on Steelers.com mobile web. Primetime and nationally televised games are free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability.

How to Watch NFL Live Stream Free Online?

It is now prevalent to watch NFL games online. There are two ways of doing it; you can pay a subscription to stream, or you can stream for free depending on your service. The platform you can use to watch stream NFL games changes continually depending on the networks and the streaming platforms that have the rights to broadcast.

Usually, NFL team game is aired in a particular region based on local popularity. You don’t require cable to be able to watch these games. If a game is being broadcasted in your local area, all you need is a digital antenna to be able to view it. You need to connect your digital antenna to your TV set, and it will tune to local channels of free and over-the-air networks like NBC, CBS, and Fox. A good antenna will cost you around $30 and will allow you to watch any NFL games for free.

How to Watch NFL Online Free Live streaming?

Top 10 Legal Free NFL Streaming Sites

According to Digital Crunch, the best 10 free NFL streaming sites are:

NFL Game Pass

NFL Game Pass is a reputable site for live streaming NFL games. It is the league’s official media company where you can watch NFL games in high definition. NFL Game Pass has a one-year free trial, and that is why we have included it in our list of free NFL streaming sites. It is compatible with most of the operating systems, including Windows, iOS, and android.

Fox Sports

Fox Sports offers not only free NFL streaming but also several other sports. You only required to link your TV provider at Fox Sports official site, and you are good to go. You will be able to enjoy Free NFL games in high-quality videos. It also allows you to watch NFL news and short NFL games.

NFL Webcast

NFL Webcast offers free and premium video quality NFL live streaming. It’s neither asks for credit card details nor registration fee. NFL Webcast link you to reputable NFL streaming sites like CBS and Fox Sports. You do not need to sign up or subscribe to anything.

WatchESPN

ESPN is a renowned sports channel worldwide. They pride themselves in serving their numerous fans, anytime and anywhere, and true to it, they have ensured that NFL fans are well taken care of. Fans can live stream NFL games from their website.

NBC Sports

This is yet another live streaming platform that offers NFL fans free high-quality videos. You only required to register to access your favorite NFL games.

Yahoo Sports app

Yahoo allows its subscribers to view free games both local and prime-time through their sports app. The Yahoo Sports app, available for both IOS and Android devices, has taken the place of Verizon NFL mobile app. Using this app, you can stream live every NFL game that your local TV broadcasts, straight to your mobile device or your tablet for free. They live stream both Thursday Night Football and Monday Night Football. Moreover, you can also log in to your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream live NFL games from your yahoo app.

Locast.org

Locast.org is another platform that allows you to watch NFL games online. It will enable you to stream local broadcast channels like NBC, Fox, and CBS for free. Of course, all of these channels are showcasing NFL games throughout the season without asking for a monthly fee or an upfront cost. At the moment, Locast is only present in 13 major American cities, and therefore it is not national. Still, it is an amazing deal for the people who are fortunate to be living in those areas. Locast offers free services, but they do urge their customers to make donations to help the company survive and thrive.

The NFL mobile app

The NFL mobile app also allows you to live stream NFL Games throughout the season, using your phone or a tablet. The app authorizes live streaming of the games being broadcasted in your local area and games that are being televised nationally on networks such as NBC. This app allows you to live stream NFL games that you would have otherwise have been able to watch on your TV with a digital antenna. However, you cannot use these apps to live stream these games on a smart TV or a laptop. They only work on smaller screens like phones.

Verizon Wireless

Verizon Wireless is also offering its customers football games for free as well as NFL games being televised nationally like Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, the playoffs, and the Super Bowl. This is only available for mobile devices, and you will require the NFL mobile app to be able to stream these games.

Amazon Prime

Several NFL Networks are broadcasting Thursday Night Football, Amazon Prime Video (free for Prime subscribers), and Fox broadcast (also free if you have an antenna). With Amazon Prime, you can now live stream Thursday Night Football games. All you need to do is to sign in to your Amazon Prime account and then go to Prime Video, and you will be able to watch NFL games for free.

How to Watch NFL Live Stream Free Online on Reddit?

There are several places on Reddit that allows you to stream NFL games. The best place is r/nflstreams. This site has an up-to-date link to all the NFL games. There are free options as well as paid services.