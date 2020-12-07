Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market 2020 Global Industry Revenue by Growth Rate, Top Key Players Bosch, Coperion, GEA Group, Gebrder Ldige Maschinenbau, Glatt, Hosokawa Micron Corp

The global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market was valued at $393 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $855 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Continuous manufacturing is advanced manufacturing approach that is performed by employing end-to-end integration of manufacturing subprocesses with a significant level of control strategies.

The growth of the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is anticipated to be driven by increase in adoption of continuous manufacturing systems over existing drug manufacturing process, technological advancements in CM systems, and rise in awareness of continuous manufacturing systems in developing regions are anticipated to significantly boost the growth of the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market during the forecast period. Continuous pharmaceutical manufacturing system offers advantages such as reduced fluctuation in production, improved yields, lower cost of operation & equipment further augment the market growth.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Bosch Packaging Technology

– Coperion GmbH

– GEA Group AG

– Gebr?der L?dige Maschinenbau GmbH

– Glatt GmbH

– Hosokawa Micron Corporation

– Korsch AG

– L.B. Bohle Maschinen + Verfahren GmbH

– Munson Machinery Company, Inc.

– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Moreover, initiatives taken by the Food and drug Administration (FDA) for promoting the use of pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing systems and advantage of CM systems over the batch manufacturing are the major factors to boost the growth of pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market. However, higher cost of pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing systems impede the market growth.

Moreover, the CM process is more time-efficient, reduces energy needs, helps to increase productivity, and minimizes overall waste, which are expected to offer lucrative opportunity for the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market during the forecast period.

The global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is segmented into product, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is classified into integrated continuous systems, semicontinuous systems, and control & software. By application, it is divided into final drug product manufacturing and API manufacturing. Depending on end user, it is categorized into pharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Integrated Continuous Systems

– Semicontinuous Systems

– Control & Software

Application Type

– Final Drug Product Manufacturing

– API Manufacturing

End User

– Pharmaceutical Companies

– Contract Manufacturing Organizations

– Others

By Region

– North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

– Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

