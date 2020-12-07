Prosthetics And Orthotics Market Is Expected To Be The Largest Revenue Generator By 2020-2027 | Ossur, Blatchford, Fillauer, Ultraflex Systems

The “Prosthetics and Orthotics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Prosthetics and Orthotics Market with detailed market segmentation by product type and end user. The Prosthetics and Orthotics Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in Prosthetics and Orthotics Market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. Some of the leading key players influencing the market are Ossur, Otto bock, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Blatchford Inc., Fillauer LLC, The Ohio Willow Wood Company, Ultraflex Systems Inc.

What is Prosthetics And Orthotics:

Prosthesis deals with the utilization of artificial limbs in order to restore the normal movement of person with limb loss. However, orthotics refers to the design and development of orthoses with an aim to offer precision and accuracy to artificial parts. The integration of both the disciplines have potential to offer significant rehabilitation for the patients.

Prosthetics And Orthotics Market Dynamics:

The prosthetics and orthotics market is expected to witness considerable growth due to increasing number of amputation surgeries. In addition, rising number of orthopedic procedures also represent significant opportunity for the growth of the market. However, high cost of surgical procedures are likely to hamper the growth of the global prosthetics and orthotics Market.

Based on product type, the market is segmented as orthotics and prosthetics. Orthotics segment is further segmented as upper limb, lower limb, and spinal. Prosthetics segment is further segmented as upper extremity, lower extremity, liners, sockets, and modular components. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

