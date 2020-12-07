Urinary Catheters Market to Witness an Impressive CAGR of 8.6% and Strategic Investments Globally by Top Players Medtronic, ConvaTec, Bactiguard, Coloplast, Hollister

The current urinary catheter technologies involves the use of conventional silicone, rubber and other catheter products that are majorly re-usable. However, in order to combat the risk associated with the multiple use of these catheters that include bladder stones and infections can lead to harmful outcomes. Development of single use catheters that reduces risk of urological complications are expected to be used at a significant rate in the fore coming years over the traditional urinary catheters. Additionally, training and education campaigns delivering appropriate knowledge and procedure for self-catheterization is also expected to increase its adoption among both males and females over the years.

The global urinary catheters market is a matured market in the developing countries as well as developing economies worldwide. The market on the basis of product is segmented into Foley catheters, condom catheters and intermittent catheters. The intermittent catheters is expected to dominate the urinary catheters market owing to the high efficiency and reduced risk of infections as well as affordability. On the other hand, Foley catheters and external condom catheters are expected to grow with a moderate CAGR owing to the high risk of infection and other complications associated with them.

The key players operating in the field of urinary catheters worldwide include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Urocare Products, Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, Cure Medical LLC, Medical Technologies of Georgia, Bactiguard, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast Group, and Hollister, Inc. among others.

What is Urinary Catheters market overview :

The urinary catheters market is aimed to describe, define and estimate the forecast for market size of the urinary catheters till 2025. The report strategically analyzes macro and micro-markets to entail the major factors impacting the growth of the global urinary catheters market. The market report for urinary catheters is appropriate to cater the needs and demands of various stakeholders that include manufacturers, distributors and suppliers of urinary catheters, public and private hospitals, academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, privately practicing physicians and surgeons, medical institutes, research centers and other academic hostilities, and ambulatory surgical centers.

The global urinary catheters market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for Urinary Catheters was valued at USD 2,526.8 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 4,811.0 Mn by 2025.

Our expert team is consistently working on updated data and information on the key player’s related business processes that value the market. For future strategies and predictions, we provide a special section regarding the COVID-19 situation.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Urinary Catheters market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Urinary Catheters market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Urinary Catheters market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Urinary Catheters market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

The Insight Partners Urinary Catheters Market Research Report Scenario includes:

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Urinary Catheters Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (Chapter Two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Urinary Catheters Market.

– Chapter Three provides the research methodology of the study.

– Chapter Four further provides PEST analysis for each region.

– Chapter Five highlights the key industry dynamics in the Urinary Catheters Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

– Chapter Six discusses the global Urinary Catheters Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter Seven to ten discuss Urinary Catheters Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter Eleven describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape.

– Chapter Twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Urinary Catheters Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter Thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

The report segments the global urinary catheters market as follows:

Global Urinary catheters Market – By Product

Foley

Condom

Intermittent

Global Urinary catheters Market – By Application

Spinal Cord Injury

Urinary Incontinence

Bladder Dysfunction

Benign Prostate Hyperplasia

Global Urinary catheters Market – By Gender

Male

Female

Global Urinary catheters Market – By End User

Long-Term Care Facilities

Hospitals

Others

Global Urinary catheters Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

South America (SAM)

Brazil

