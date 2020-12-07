Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market (impact of COVID-19) with Top Players: ABB Ltd , Delta Electronics, Honeywell International , Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Electric

Industrial automation is the use of control systems and information technologies for handling processes and machinery in an industry. The industrial automation and control systems market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of players operating in the market. The industrial automation and control systems market is primarily driven by the growing popularity of automation across different industry verticals.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:ABB Ltd , Delta Electronics, Inc., Honeywell International Inc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Rohmann-Automation GmbH, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Yokogawa Ltd.

The growing focus towards reducing labor and operational expenses and increasing demand for enhancing productivity and reducing human error are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the industrial automation and control systems market. However, high costs of automation systems might hinder the growth of the industrial automation and control systems market. The growing popularity of industrial automation in the emerging economies is creating opportunities for the companies operating in the market to achieve a strong market position.

The “Global Industrial automation and control systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the industrial automation and control systems market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of industrial automation and control systems market with detailed market segmentation by control system, component, and end-use industry, and geography. The global industrial automation and control systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading industrial automation and control systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the industrial automation and control systems market.

The global industrial automation and control systems market is segmented on the basis of control system, component, and end-use industry. Based on control system, the market is segmented as DCS, PLC, SCADA, and others. Based on component, the market is segmented as HMI, industrial robots, control valves, sensors, and others. On the basis of end-use industry the market is segmented as automotive, chemical, energy and utilities, food and beverage, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global industrial automation and control systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The industrial automation and control systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION AND CONTROL SYSTEMS LANDSCAPE

5. INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION AND CONTROL SYSTEMS – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION AND CONTROL SYSTEMS – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION AND CONTROL SYSTEMS – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 ? CONTROL SYSTEM

8. INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION AND CONTROL SYSTEMS – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 ? COMPONENT

9. INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION AND CONTROL SYSTEMS – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 ? END USE INDUSTRY

10. INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION AND CONTROL SYSTEMS REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 ? GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

