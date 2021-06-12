June 2021 Report on Global Electric Hoist Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Electric Hoist, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Electric Hoist industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Cheng Day

VERLINDE

Imer International

Beijing Lingying

Jiangsu Jiali

Konecranes

TOYO

DAESAN

Li An Machinery

Terex

TBM

DL Heavy Industry

LIFTKET

Nanyang Kairui

Columbus McKinnon

Gorbel

Shanghai Yiying

Chongqing Shanyan

Niukelun

Kito

ABUS

Milwaukee Tool

Ingersoll Rand

Chi Zong Machine

Hitachi Industrial

Street Crane

Shanghai Shuangdiao

By Type:

Electric Wire Rope Hoist

Electric Chain Hoist

Other Electric Hoist

By Application:

Marinas & Shipyards

Construction Sites

Factories

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents :

1 Market Overview

1.1 Electric Hoist Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Electric Wire Rope Hoist

1.2.2 Electric Chain Hoist

1.2.3 Other Electric Hoist

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Marinas & Shipyards

1.3.2 Construction Sites

1.3.3 Factories

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Electric Hoist Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Electric Hoist Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Electric Hoist Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Electric Hoist Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Electric Hoist Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Electric Hoist (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Electric Hoist Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Electric Hoist Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Electric Hoist (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Electric Hoist Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Electric Hoist Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Electric Hoist (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Electric Hoist Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Electric Hoist Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Electric Hoist Market Analysis

3.1 United States Electric Hoist Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Electric Hoist Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Electric Hoist Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Electric Hoist Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Electric Hoist Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Electric Hoist Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Electric Hoist Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Electric Hoist Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Electric Hoist Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Electric Hoist Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Electric Hoist Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Electric Hoist Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Electric Hoist Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Electric Hoist Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Electric Hoist Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Electric Hoist Market Analysis

5.1 China Electric Hoist Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Electric Hoist Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Electric Hoist Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Electric Hoist Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Electric Hoist Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Electric Hoist Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Electric Hoist Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Electric Hoist Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Electric Hoist Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Electric Hoist Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Electric Hoist Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Electric Hoist Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Electric Hoist Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Electric Hoist Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Electric Hoist Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Electric Hoist Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Electric Hoist Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Electric Hoist Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Electric Hoist Market Analysis

8.1 India Electric Hoist Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Electric Hoist Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Electric Hoist Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Electric Hoist Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Electric Hoist Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Electric Hoist Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Electric Hoist Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Electric Hoist Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Electric Hoist Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Electric Hoist Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Electric Hoist Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Electric Hoist Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Electric Hoist Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Electric Hoist Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Electric Hoist Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Electric Hoist Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Cheng Day

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Cheng Day Electric Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Cheng Day Electric Hoist Sales by Region

11.2 VERLINDE

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 VERLINDE Electric Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 VERLINDE Electric Hoist Sales by Region

11.3 Imer International

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Imer International Electric Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Imer International Electric Hoist Sales by Region

11.4 Beijing Lingying

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Beijing Lingying Electric Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Beijing Lingying Electric Hoist Sales by Region

11.5 Jiangsu Jiali

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Jiangsu Jiali Electric Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Jiangsu Jiali Electric Hoist Sales by Region

11.6 Konecranes

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Konecranes Electric Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Konecranes Electric Hoist Sales by Region

11.7 TOYO

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 TOYO Electric Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 TOYO Electric Hoist Sales by Region

11.8 DAESAN

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 DAESAN Electric Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 DAESAN Electric Hoist Sales by Region

11.9 Li An Machinery

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Li An Machinery Electric Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Li An Machinery Electric Hoist Sales by Region

11.10 Terex

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Terex Electric Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Terex Electric Hoist Sales by Region

11.11 TBM

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 TBM Electric Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 TBM Electric Hoist Sales by Region

11.12 DL Heavy Industry

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Products Analysis

11.12.3 DL Heavy Industry Electric Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.12.4 DL Heavy Industry Electric Hoist Sales by Region

11.13 LIFTKET

11.13.1 Business Overview

11.13.2 Products Analysis

11.13.3 LIFTKET Electric Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.13.4 LIFTKET Electric Hoist Sales by Region

11.14 Nanyang Kairui

11.14.1 Business Overview

11.14.2 Products Analysis

11.14.3 Nanyang Kairui Electric Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.14.4 Nanyang Kairui Electric Hoist Sales by Region

11.15 Columbus McKinnon

11.15.1 Business Overview

11.15.2 Products Analysis

11.15.3 Columbus McKinnon Electric Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.15.4 Columbus McKinnon Electric Hoist Sales by Region

11.16 Gorbel

11.16.1 Business Overview

11.16.2 Products Analysis

11.16.3 Gorbel Electric Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.16.4 Gorbel Electric Hoist Sales by Region

11.17 Shanghai Yiying

11.17.1 Business Overview

11.17.2 Products Analysis

11.17.3 Shanghai Yiying Electric Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.17.4 Shanghai Yiying Electric Hoist Sales by Region

11.18 Chongqing Shanyan

11.18.1 Business Overview

11.18.2 Products Analysis

11.18.3 Chongqing Shanyan Electric Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.18.4 Chongqing Shanyan Electric Hoist Sales by Region

11.19 Niukelun

11.19.1 Business Overview

11.19.2 Products Analysis

11.19.3 Niukelun Electric Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.19.4 Niukelun Electric Hoist Sales by Region

11.20 Kito

11.20.1 Business Overview

11.20.2 Products Analysis

11.20.3 Kito Electric Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.20.4 Kito Electric Hoist Sales by Region

11.21 ABUS

11.21.1 Business Overview

11.21.2 Products Analysis

11.21.3 ABUS Electric Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.21.4 ABUS Electric Hoist Sales by Region

11.22 Milwaukee Tool

11.22.1 Business Overview

11.22.2 Products Analysis

11.22.3 Milwaukee Tool Electric Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.22.4 Milwaukee Tool Electric Hoist Sales by Region

11.23 Ingersoll Rand

11.23.1 Business Overview

11.23.2 Products Analysis

11.23.3 Ingersoll Rand Electric Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.23.4 Ingersoll Rand Electric Hoist Sales by Region

11.24 Chi Zong Machine

11.24.1 Business Overview

11.24.2 Products Analysis

11.24.3 Chi Zong Machine Electric Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.24.4 Chi Zong Machine Electric Hoist Sales by Region

11.25 Hitachi Industrial

11.25.1 Business Overview

11.25.2 Products Analysis

11.25.3 Hitachi Industrial Electric Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.25.4 Hitachi Industrial Electric Hoist Sales by Region

11.26 Street Crane

11.26.1 Business Overview

11.26.2 Products Analysis

11.26.3 Street Crane Electric Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.26.4 Street Crane Electric Hoist Sales by Region

11.27 Shanghai Shuangdiao

11.27.1 Business Overview

11.27.2 Products Analysis

11.27.3 Shanghai Shuangdiao Electric Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.27.4 Shanghai Shuangdiao Electric Hoist Sales by Region

….contiued

