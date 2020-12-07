Buckwheat Groat Flour Market 2020 Industry Top Manufactures Market Size, Growth Factor, Industry Share, Future Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Buckwheat groats are the gluten-free hulled seeds of a plant related to rhubarb. The buckwheat groat flour is prepared by grinding the seed hulls of buckwheat. It is a gluten-free flour that is rich in fiber and has low sodium and fat content. Buckwheat groat flours contain essential vitamins B1, B2, PP, B9, E, amino acids, carotene, rutin, folic acids, phosphorus, magnesium, calcium, potassium, iron, and iodine. It is used in the preparations of a number of food items such as pancakes, biscuits, crepes, noodles, and other gluten-free products.

Buckwheat groats flour is gluten-free and is growing in popularity among consumers suffering from gluten intolerance. The increasing incidences of celiac diseases have led to soaring demand for gluten-free flours and positively affected the sales of buckwheat groat flours. It is estimated that one in a hundred individuals suffer from celiac diseases, and this is likely to contribute significantly to the growth of the buckwheat groat flour market.

Top Leading Buckwheat Groat Flour Market Players:

Altai Flour Mills Co., Ltd.

Anthony’s Goods

Bob’s Red Mill

Bouchard Family Farms

Healthy Buddha

Hodgson Mill

Medley Hills Farm

Montana Milling, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Scoular Company

Buckwheat Groat Flour Market- Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Buckwheat Groat Flour Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Buckwheat Groat Flour Market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

