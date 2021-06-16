June 2021 Report on Global Electric Trucks Market Research Report 2025

Market Overview

The global Electric Trucks market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 51.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 7830.6 million by 2025, from USD 1487 million in 2019.

The Electric Trucks market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Electric Trucks market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Electric Trucks market has been segmented into Light & Medium-duty Truck, Heavy-duty Truck, etc.

By Application, Electric Trucks has been segmented into Logistics, Municipal, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Electric Trucks market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Electric Trucks markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Electric Trucks market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Electric Trucks market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Electric Trucks markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Electric Trucks Market Share Analysis

Electric Trucks competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Electric Trucks sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Electric Trucks sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Electric Trucks are: Dongfeng, Voltia, Chongqing Ruichi, BAIC, Zenith Motors, Guohong Auto, Alke XT, BYD, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Electric Trucks market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Electric Trucks product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electric Trucks, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electric Trucks in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Electric Trucks competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Electric Trucks breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Electric Trucks market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electric Trucks sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Electric Trucks Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Electric Trucks Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Light & Medium-duty Truck

1.2.3 Heavy-duty Truck

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Electric Trucks Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Logistics

1.3.3 Municipal

1.4 Overview of Global Electric Trucks Market

1.4.1 Global Electric Trucks Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Dongfeng

2.1.1 Dongfeng Details

2.1.2 Dongfeng Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Dongfeng SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Dongfeng Product and Services

2.1.5 Dongfeng Electric Trucks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Voltia

2.2.1 Voltia Details

2.2.2 Voltia Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Voltia SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Voltia Product and Services

2.2.5 Voltia Electric Trucks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Chongqing Ruichi

2.3.1 Chongqing Ruichi Details

2.3.2 Chongqing Ruichi Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Chongqing Ruichi SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Chongqing Ruichi Product and Services

2.3.5 Chongqing Ruichi Electric Trucks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 BAIC

2.4.1 BAIC Details

2.4.2 BAIC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 BAIC SWOT Analysis

…continued

