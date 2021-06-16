June 2021 Report on Global Hemp Fiber Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global Hemp Fiber market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 264 million by 2025, from USD 218.2 million in 2019.

The Hemp Fiber market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Hemp Fiber market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Hemp Fiber market has been segmented into Long (bast) Fibers, Short (core) Fibers, Others, etc.

By Application, Hemp Fiber has been segmented into Textiles, Pulp & Paper, Composite Materials, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Hemp Fiber market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Hemp Fiber markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Hemp Fiber market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Hemp Fiber market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Hemp Fiber markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Hemp Fiber Market Share Analysis

Hemp Fiber competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Hemp Fiber sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Hemp Fiber sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Hemp Fiber are: HempFlax, Hemp Inc, Hemp Planet, Cavac Biomatériaux, Hempline, BaFa, CaVVaS, American Hemp, Dunagro, OOO《 Патриот Агро》, Shanxi Greenland Textile, Tianyouhemp, YAK Technology, Shenyangbeijiang, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Hemp Fiber market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Hemp Fiber product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hemp Fiber, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hemp Fiber in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Hemp Fiber competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Hemp Fiber breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Hemp Fiber market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hemp Fiber sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hemp Fiber Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Hemp Fiber Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Long (bast) Fibers

1.2.3 Short (core) Fibers

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Hemp Fiber Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Textiles

1.3.3 Pulp & Paper

1.3.4 Composite Materials

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Hemp Fiber Market

1.4.1 Global Hemp Fiber Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 HempFlax

2.1.1 HempFlax Details

2.1.2 HempFlax Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 HempFlax SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 HempFlax Product and Services

2.1.5 HempFlax Hemp Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Hemp Inc

2.2.1 Hemp Inc Details

2.2.2 Hemp Inc Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Hemp Inc SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Hemp Inc Product and Services

2.2.5 Hemp Inc Hemp Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Hemp Planet

2.3.1 Hemp Planet Details

2.3.2 Hemp Planet Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Hemp Planet SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Hemp Planet Product and Services

2.3.5 Hemp Planet Hemp Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Cavac Biomatériaux

2.4.1 Cavac Biomatériaux Details

….. continued

