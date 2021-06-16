June 2021 Report on Global Solar EVA Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global Solar EVA market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 3025.8 million by 2025, from USD 2237.5 million in 2019.

The Solar EVA market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Solar EVA market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Solar EVA market has been segmented into Regular EVA, Anti-PID EVA, Other, etc.

By Application, Solar EVA has been segmented into Silicon Solar Cells Module, Thin Film Module, Other, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Solar EVA market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Solar EVA markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Solar EVA market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Solar EVA market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Solar EVA markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Solar EVA Market Share Analysis

Solar EVA competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Solar EVA sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Solar EVA sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Solar EVA are: STR, Inc, Sekisui, SKC, Mitsui Chemicals, Sanvic Inc, Bridgestone Corporation, Jin Heung, TPI Polene, Hanwha Chemical, EVASA, Changzhou Sveck, Guangzhou Lushan, Tex Year, JiangsuAkcome, HiUV, First PV, Lucent Clean Energy, Zhuji Fenghua, Zhejiang FeiYu, SPOLYTECH, Hangzhou Xinfu, Wenzhou RuiYang, Hangzhou Dongguang, Linan Shangmei, Zhejiang Sinopont, Dong Guan Yonggu, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Solar EVA market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Solar EVA product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Solar EVA, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Solar EVA in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Solar EVA competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Solar EVA breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Solar EVA market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Solar EVA sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Solar EVA Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Solar EVA Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Regular EVA

1.2.3 Anti-PID EVA

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Solar EVA Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Silicon Solar Cells Module

1.3.3 Thin Film Module

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Overview of Global Solar EVA Market

1.4.1 Global Solar EVA Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 STR, Inc

2.1.1 STR, Inc Details

2.1.2 STR, Inc Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 STR, Inc SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 STR, Inc Product and Services

2.1.5 STR, Inc Solar EVA Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Sekisui

2.2.1 Sekisui Details

2.2.2 Sekisui Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Sekisui SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Sekisui Product and Services

2.2.5 Sekisui Solar EVA Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 SKC

2.3.1 SKC Details

2.3.2 SKC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 SKC SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 SKC Product and Services

2.3.5 SKC Solar EVA Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Mitsui Chemicals

2.4.1 Mitsui Chemicals Details

2.4.2 Mitsui Chemicals Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Mitsui Chemicals SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Mitsui Chemicals Product and Services

2.4.5 Mitsui Chemicals Solar EVA Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Sanvic Inc

…………..Continued

