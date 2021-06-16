June 2021 Report on Global Pentane Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2025

Summary

Market Overview

The global Pentane market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 147.3 million by 2025, from USD 117.8 million in 2019.

The Pentane market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Pentane market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Pentane market has been segmented into Pentane 85/15, Pentane 80/20, Pentane 70/30, Pentane 60/40, Pentane 50/50, Pentane 20/80, Others, etc.

By Application, Pentane has been segmented into EPS Blowing Agent, Electronic Cleaning, Chemical Solvent, Aerosol Propellant, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Pentane market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Pentane markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Pentane market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Pentane market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Pentane markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Pentane Market Share Analysis

Pentane competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Pentane sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Pentane sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Pentane are: Shell, Aeropres Corporation, ExxonMobil Chemical, Phillips 66, South Hampton Resources, CNPC, Rizhao Changlian, Junyuan Petroleum Group, TOP Solvent, Diversified CPC, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Pentane market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Pentane product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pentane, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pentane in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Pentane competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Pentane breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Pentane market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pentane sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Pentane Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Pentane Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Pentane 85/15

1.2.3 Pentane 80/20

1.2.4 Pentane 70/30

1.2.5 Pentane 60/40

1.2.6 Pentane 50/50

1.2.7 Pentane 20/80

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Pentane Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 EPS Blowing Agent

1.3.3 Electronic Cleaning

1.3.4 Chemical Solvent

1.3.5 Aerosol Propellant

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Pentane Market

1.4.1 Global Pentane Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Shell

2.1.1 Shell Details

2.1.2 Shell Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Shell SWOT Analysis

…….Continued

