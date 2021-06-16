June 2021 Report on Global Micro EVs Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2025

Market Overview

The global Micro EVs market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 9030.8 million by 2025, from USD 6844 million in 2019.

The Micro EVs market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Micro EVs market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Micro EVs market has been segmented into Lead-acid Battery EVs, Lithium-ion Battery EVs, etc.

By Application, Micro EVs has been segmented into Personal Use, Commercial Use (Sightseeing, Golf etc.), Public Utilities, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Micro EVs market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Micro EVs markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Micro EVs market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Micro EVs market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Micro EVs markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Micro EVs Market Share Analysis

Micro EVs competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Micro EVs sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Micro EVs sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Micro EVs are: Yogomo, Baoya, Dojo, Shifeng, Lichi, Textron, Yamaha, Polaris, Byvin, Tangjun, Kandi, Garia, Fulu, Ingersoll Rand, Renault, Incalu, Xinyuzhou, Zheren, APACHE, GreenWheel EV, CitEcar Electric Vehicles, Eagle, Taiqi, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Micro EVs market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Micro EVs product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Micro EVs, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Micro EVs in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Micro EVs competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Micro EVs breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Micro EVs market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Micro EVs sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Micro EVs Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Micro EVs Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Lead-acid Battery EVs

1.2.3 Lithium-ion Battery EVs

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Micro EVs Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Personal Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use (Sightseeing, Golf etc.)

1.3.4 Public Utilities

1.4 Overview of Global Micro EVs Market

1.4.1 Global Micro EVs Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Yogomo

2.1.1 Yogomo Details

2.1.2 Yogomo Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Yogomo SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Yogomo Product and Services

2.1.5 Yogomo Micro EVs Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Baoya

2.2.1 Baoya Details

2.2.2 Baoya Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Baoya SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Baoya Product and Services

2.2.5 Baoya Micro EVs Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Dojo

2.3.1 Dojo Details

2.3.2 Dojo Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Dojo SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Dojo Product and Services

2.3.5 Dojo Micro EVs Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Shifeng

2.4.1 Shifeng Details

2.4.2 Shifeng Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Shifeng SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Shifeng Product and Services

2.4.5 Shifeng Micro EVs Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Lichi

…….Continued

