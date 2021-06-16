June 2021 Report on Global N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2025

Market Overview

The global N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 2.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 63 million by 2025, from USD 56 million in 2019.

The N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) market has been segmented into Purity: ＞97%, Purity: ＞98%, etc.

By Application, N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) has been segmented into Fertilizer, Feed Additives, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market Share Analysis

N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) are: Zhejiang Sunfit, Jiujiang Woxin, Jinma Chemical, Jiangxi Jixiang, AVF Chemical, Hubei Hubei Hengshuo, etc. Among other players domestic and global, N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Purity: ＞97%

1.2.3 Purity: ＞98%

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Fertilizer

1.3.3 Feed Additives

1.4 Overview of Global N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market

1.4.1 Global N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Zhejiang Sunfit

2.1.1 Zhejiang Sunfit Details

2.1.2 Zhejiang Sunfit Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Zhejiang Sunfit SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Zhejiang Sunfit Product and Services

2.1.5 Zhejiang Sunfit N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Jiujiang Woxin

2.2.1 Jiujiang Woxin Details

2.2.2 Jiujiang Woxin Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Jiujiang Woxin SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Jiujiang Woxin Product and Services

2.2.5 Jiujiang Woxin N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Jinma Chemical

2.3.1 Jinma Chemical Details

2.3.2 Jinma Chemical Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Jinma Chemical SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Jinma Chemical Product and Services

2.3.5 Jinma Chemical N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Jiangxi Jixiang

2.4.1 Jiangxi Jixiang Details

2.4.2 Jiangxi Jixiang Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Jiangxi Jixiang SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Jiangxi Jixiang Product and Services

2.4.5 Jiangxi Jixiang N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 AVF Chemical

2.5.1 AVF Chemical Details

2.5.2 AVF Chemical Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 AVF Chemical SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 AVF Chemical Product and Services

2.5.5 AVF Chemical N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Hubei Hubei Hengshuo

2.6.1 Hubei Hubei Hengshuo Details

2.6.2 Hubei Hubei Hengshuo Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Hubei Hubei Hengshuo SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Hubei Hubei Hengshuo Product and Services

2.6.5 Hubei Hubei Hengshuo N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

