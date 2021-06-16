June 2021 Report on Global E-waste Disposal Market Research Report 2025

Market Overview

The global E-waste Disposal market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 10.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 14200 million by 2025, from USD 9680.5 million in 2019.

The E-waste Disposal market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

E-waste Disposal market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, E-waste Disposal market has been segmented into ICT Equipment, Home Appliances, etc.

By Application, E-waste Disposal has been segmented into Material Recycling, Components Recycling, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global E-waste Disposal market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level E-waste Disposal markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global E-waste Disposal market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the E-waste Disposal market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional E-waste Disposal markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and E-waste Disposal Market Share Analysis

E-waste Disposal competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, E-waste Disposal sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the E-waste Disposal sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in E-waste Disposal are: Sims Recycling Solutions, Electrocycling, Waste Management, Kuusakoski, Stena Metall Group, Umicore, Enviro-Hub Holdings, Gem, Electronic Recyclers International, Veolia, Dynamic Recycling, Sage, URT, E-Parisaraa, Dongjiang, Cimelia, environCom, GEEP, etc. Among other players domestic and global, E-waste Disposal market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe E-waste Disposal product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of E-waste Disposal, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of E-waste Disposal in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the E-waste Disposal competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the E-waste Disposal breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, E-waste Disposal market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe E-waste Disposal sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 E-waste Disposal Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global E-waste Disposal Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 ICT Equipment

1.2.3 Home Appliances

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global E-waste Disposal Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Material Recycling

1.3.3 Components Recycling

1.4 Overview of Global E-waste Disposal Market

1.4.1 Global E-waste Disposal Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Sims Recycling Solutions

2.1.1 Sims Recycling Solutions Details

2.1.2 Sims Recycling Solutions Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Sims Recycling Solutions SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Sims Recycling Solutions Product and Services

2.1.5 Sims Recycling Solutions E-waste Disposal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Electrocycling

2.2.1 Electrocycling Details

2.2.2 Electrocycling Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Electrocycling SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Electrocycling Product and Services

2.2.5 Electrocycling E-waste Disposal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Waste Management

2.3.1 Waste Management Details

2.3.2 Waste Management Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Waste Management SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Waste Management Product and Services

2.3.5 Waste Management E-waste Disposal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Kuusakoski

2.4.1 Kuusakoski Details

…continued

