June 2021 Report on Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Market Overview

The global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 2.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 5759.5 million by 2025, from USD 5279.1 million in 2019.

The Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market has been segmented into Nylon Tire Cord and Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord and Fabrics, Others, etc.

By Application, Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics has been segmented into Bias Tire, Radial Tire (semi-steel), etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Share Analysis

Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics are: Hyosung, Kordarna Plus A.S., SRF Ltd, Kordsa Global, Maduratex, Kolon Industries, Milliken & Company, Firestone, Performance Fibers, Teijin, Shenma, Xiangyu, Far Eastern Group, Tianheng, Jinlun Group, Junma, Century Enka, Shifeng, Haiyang Chemical, Cordenka, Jiayuan, Taiji, Unifull, Bestory, Ruiqi, Helon Polytex, Hesheng, Dongping Jinma, Dikai, Hailide, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Nylon Tire Cord and Fabrics

1.2.3 Polyester Tire Cord and Fabrics

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Bias Tire

1.3.3 Radial Tire (semi-steel)

1.4 Overview of Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market

1.4.1 Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Hyosung

2.1.1 Hyosung Details

2.1.2 Hyosung Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Hyosung SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Hyosung Product and Services

2.1.5 Hyosung Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Kordarna Plus A.S.

2.2.1 Kordarna Plus A.S. Details

2.2.2 Kordarna Plus A.S. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Kordarna Plus A.S. SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Kordarna Plus A.S. Product and Services

2.2.5 Kordarna Plus A.S. Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 SRF Ltd

….. continued

