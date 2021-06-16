June 2021 Report on Global DHA from Algae Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2025

Market Overview

The global DHA from Algae market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 1.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 654.8 million by 2025, from USD 623.9 million in 2019.

The DHA from Algae market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

DHA from Algae market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, DHA from Algae market has been segmented into Triglyceride Type, Ester Type, Ethyl Ester Type, etc.

By Application, DHA from Algae has been segmented into Infant Formula, Nutritional Supplements, Food & Beverage, Other, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global DHA from Algae market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level DHA from Algae markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global DHA from Algae market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the DHA from Algae market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional DHA from Algae markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and DHA from Algae Market Share Analysis

DHA from Algae competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, DHA from Algae sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the DHA from Algae sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in DHA from Algae are: DSM, CABIO, JC Biotech, Lonza, Bioco, Cellana, Huison, Runke, FEMICO, Fuxing, Kingdomway, Keyuan, Amry, Yuexiang, etc. Among other players domestic and global, DHA from Algae market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe DHA from Algae product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of DHA from Algae, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of DHA from Algae in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the DHA from Algae competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the DHA from Algae breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, DHA from Algae market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe DHA from Algae sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 DHA from Algae Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global DHA from Algae Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Triglyceride Type

1.2.3 Ester Type

1.2.4 Ethyl Ester Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global DHA from Algae Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Infant Formula

1.3.3 Nutritional Supplements

1.3.4 Food & Beverage

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Overview of Global DHA from Algae Market

1.4.1 Global DHA from Algae Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 DSM

2.1.1 DSM Details

2.1.2 DSM Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 DSM SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 DSM Product and Services

2.1.5 DSM DHA from Algae Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 CABIO

2.2.1 CABIO Details

2.2.2 CABIO Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 CABIO SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 CABIO Product and Services

2.2.5 CABIO DHA from Algae Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 JC Biotech

2.3.1 JC Biotech Details

2.3.2 JC Biotech Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 JC Biotech SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 JC Biotech Product and Services

2.3.5 JC Biotech DHA from Algae Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Lonza

2.4.1 Lonza Details

2.4.2 Lonza Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Lonza SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Lonza Product and Services

2.4.5 Lonza DHA from Algae Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Bioco

2.5.1 Bioco Details

2.5.2 Bioco Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Bioco SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Bioco Product and Services

2.5.5 Bioco DHA from Algae Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Cellana

2.6.1 Cellana Details

2.6.2 Cellana Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Cellana SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Cellana Product and Services

2.6.5 Cellana DHA from Algae Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Huison

2.7.1 Huison Details

2.7.2 Huison Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Huison SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Huison Product and Services

2.7.5 Huison DHA from Algae Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Runke

2.8.1 Runke Details

2.8.2 Runke Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Runke SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Runke Product and Services

2.8.5 Runke DHA from Algae Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 FEMICO

2.9.1 FEMICO Details

2.9.2 FEMICO Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 FEMICO SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 FEMICO Product and Services

2.9.5 FEMICO DHA from Algae Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Fuxing

2.10.1 Fuxing Details

2.10.2 Fuxing Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Fuxing SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Fuxing Product and Services

2.10.5 Fuxing DHA from Algae Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Kingdomway

2.11.1 Kingdomway Details

2.11.2 Kingdomway Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Kingdomway SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Kingdomway Product and Services

2.11.5 Kingdomway DHA from Algae Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Keyuan

2.12.1 Keyuan Details

2.12.2 Keyuan Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Keyuan SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Keyuan Product and Services

2.12.5 Keyuan DHA from Algae Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Amry

2.13.1 Amry Details

2.13.2 Amry Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Amry SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Amry Product and Services

2.13.5 Amry DHA from Algae Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Yuexiang

2.14.1 Yuexiang Details

2.14.2 Yuexiang Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Yuexiang SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Yuexiang Product and Services

2.14.5 Yuexiang DHA from Algae Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global DHA from Algae Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global DHA from Algae Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 DHA from Algae Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 DHA from Algae Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

….CONTINUED

