June 2021 Report on Global Pet Insurance Market CAGR, Volume, and Value 2025

Market Overview

The global Pet Insurance market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 12.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 6986.2 million by 2025, from USD 4297 million in 2019.

The Pet Insurance market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Pet Insurance market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Pet Insurance market has been segmented into Lifetime Cover, Non-lifetime Cover, Accident-only, Other, etc.

By Application, Pet Insurance has been segmented into Dog, Cat, Other, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Pet Insurance market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Pet Insurance markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Pet Insurance market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Pet Insurance market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Pet Insurance markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Pet Insurance Market Share Analysis

Pet Insurance competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Pet Insurance sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Pet Insurance sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Pet Insurance are: Petplan UK (Allianz), Embrace, Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz), Nationwide, Petfirst, Trupanion, Direct Line Group, Pethealth, Hartville Group, Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA), ipet Insurance, Agria, Japan Animal Club, Anicom Holding, Petsecure, PetSure, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Pet Insurance market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Table of Contents

1 Pet Insurance Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pet Insurance

1.2 Classification of Pet Insurance by Type

1.2.1 Global Pet Insurance Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Pet Insurance Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Lifetime Cover

1.2.4 Non-lifetime Cover

1.2.5 Accident-only

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Pet Insurance Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Pet Insurance Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Dog

1.3.3 Cat

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Pet Insurance Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Pet Insurance Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Pet Insurance (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Pet Insurance Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Pet Insurance Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Pet Insurance Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Pet Insurance Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Pet Insurance Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Petplan UK (Allianz)

2.1.1 Petplan UK (Allianz) Details

2.1.2 Petplan UK (Allianz) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Petplan UK (Allianz) SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Petplan UK (Allianz) Product and Services

2.1.5 Petplan UK (Allianz) Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Embrace

2.2.1 Embrace Details

2.2.2 Embrace Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Embrace SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Embrace Product and Services

2.2.5 Embrace Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)

2.3.1 Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz) Details

2.3.2 Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz) SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz) Product and Services

2.3.5 Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz) Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Nationwide

2.4.1 Nationwide Details

2.4.2 Nationwide Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Nationwide SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Nationwide Product and Services

2.4.5 Nationwide Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Petfirst

2.5.1 Petfirst Details

2.5.2 Petfirst Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

…continued

