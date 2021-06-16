June 2021 Report on Global Medical Gases Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Market Overview

The global Medical Gases market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 2.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 7144.8 million by 2025, from USD 6500.1 million in 2019.

The Medical Gases market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Medical Gases market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Medical Gases market has been segmented into Medical Oxygen, Medical Nitrous Oxide, Medical Air, Medical Helium, Others, etc.

By Application, Medical Gases has been segmented into Hospitals (Labs & Clinics), Home Healthcare, Universities/Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Medical Gases market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Medical Gases markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Medical Gases market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Medical Gases market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Medical Gases markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Medical Gases Market Share Analysis

Medical Gases competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Medical Gases sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Medical Gases sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Medical Gases are: Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016), Norco, Air Products, Linde Healthcare (BOC Healthcare), SOL Group, Praxair, Shenzhen Gaofa, Messer Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.), Air Water Inc, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Medical Gases market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Medical Gases product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Medical Gases, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Medical Gases in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Medical Gases competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Medical Gases breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Medical Gases market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Medical Gases sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Medical Gases Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Medical Gases Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Medical Oxygen

1.2.3 Medical Nitrous Oxide

1.2.4 Medical Air

1.2.5 Medical Helium

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Medical Gases Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Hospitals (Labs & Clinics)

1.3.3 Home Healthcare

1.3.4 Universities/Research Institutions

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

1.4 Overview of Global Medical Gases Market

1.4.1 Global Medical Gases Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016)

2.1.1 Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016) Details

2.1.2 Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016) SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016) Product and Services

2.1.5 Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016) Medical Gases Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Norco

2.2.1 Norco Details

2.2.2 Norco Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Norco SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Norco Product and Services

2.2.5 Norco Medical Gases Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Air Products

2.3.1 Air Products Details

2.3.2 Air Products Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Air Products SWOT Analysis

……Continuned

