June 2021 Report on Global Resilient Flooring Market CAGR, Volume, and Value 2025

Market Overview

The global Resilient Flooring market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 5.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 15360 million by 2025, from USD 12650 million in 2019.

The Resilient Flooring market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Resilient Flooring market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Resilient Flooring market has been segmented into Vinyl Flooring, Linoleum, Rubber, etc.

By Application, Resilient Flooring has been segmented into Commercial Flooring, Residential Flooring, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Resilient Flooring market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Resilient Flooring markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Resilient Flooring market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Resilient Flooring market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Resilient Flooring markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Resilient Flooring Market Share Analysis

Resilient Flooring competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Resilient Flooring sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Resilient Flooring sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Resilient Flooring are: Tarkett, Shaw, Forbo, Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Beaulieu, DLW Flooring, Gerflor, Mohawk, Congoleum, TOLI, Nora Systems, Naibao Floor, LG Hausys, James Halstead, NOX Corporation, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Resilient Flooring market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Resilient Flooring product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Resilient Flooring, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Resilient Flooring in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Resilient Flooring competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Resilient Flooring breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Resilient Flooring market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Resilient Flooring sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Resilient Flooring Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Resilient Flooring Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Vinyl Flooring

1.2.3 Linoleum

1.2.4 Rubber

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Resilient Flooring Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Commercial Flooring

1.3.3 Residential Flooring

1.4 Overview of Global Resilient Flooring Market

1.4.1 Global Resilient Flooring Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Tarkett

2.1.1 Tarkett Details

2.1.2 Tarkett Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Tarkett SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Tarkett Product and Services

2.1.5 Tarkett Resilient Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Shaw

2.2.1 Shaw Details

2.2.2 Shaw Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Shaw SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Shaw Product and Services

2.2.5 Shaw Resilient Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Forbo

2.3.1 Forbo Details

2.3.2 Forbo Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Forbo SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Forbo Product and Services

2.3.5 Forbo Resilient Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Armstrong

2.4.1 Armstrong Details

2.4.2 Armstrong Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Armstrong SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Armstrong Product and Services

2.4.5 Armstrong Resilient Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Mannington Mills

2.5.1 Mannington Mills Details

2.5.2 Mannington Mills Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Mannington Mills SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Mannington Mills Product and Services

2.5.5 Mannington Mills Resilient Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Beaulieu

2.6.1 Beaulieu Details

2.6.2 Beaulieu Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Beaulieu SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Beaulieu Product and Services

…continued

