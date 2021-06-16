June 2021 Report on Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2025

Market Overview

The global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 1064.3 million by 2025, from USD 845.2 million in 2019.

The Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market has been segmented into 9-12G, below 9G, >12G, etc.

By Application, Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices has been segmented into Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Diagnostic and Imaging Centers, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Share Analysis

Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices are: BD, Mammotome, Hologic, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 9-12G

1.2.3 below 9G

1.2.4 >12G

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Academic and Research Institutes

1.3.4 Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

1.4 Overview of Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market

1.4.1 Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BD

2.1.1 BD Details

2.1.2 BD Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 BD SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 BD Product and Services

2.1.5 BD Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Mammotome

2.2.1 Mammotome Details

2.2.2 Mammotome Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Mammotome SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Mammotome Product and Services

2.2.5 Mammotome Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Hologic

2.3.1 Hologic Details

2.3.2 Hologic Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Hologic SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Hologic Product and Services

2.3.5 Hologic Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

