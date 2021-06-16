June 2021 Report on Global Yogurt Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2025

Market Overview

The global Yogurt market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 81970 million by 2025, from USD 71590 million in 2019.

The Yogurt market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Yogurt market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Yogurt market has been segmented into Regular Yogurt, Fat-free Yogurt, etc.

By Application, Yogurt has been segmented into Children Yogurt, Adult Yogurt, Old People Yogurt, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Yogurt market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Yogurt markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Yogurt market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Yogurt market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Yogurt markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Yogurt Market Share Analysis

Yogurt competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Yogurt sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Yogurt sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Yogurt are: Danone, Chobani, Yili, Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller, Meiji, Mengniu Dairy, Nestlé, Lactalis, General Mills, Bright Dairy & Food, SanCor, Fage International, Arla Foods, Junlebao Dairy, Grupo Lala, Yeo Valley, Schreiber Foods, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Yogurt market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Yogurt product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Yogurt, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Yogurt in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Yogurt competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Yogurt breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Yogurt market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Yogurt sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Yogurt Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Yogurt Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Regular Yogurt

1.2.3 Fat-free Yogurt

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Yogurt Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Children Yogurt

1.3.3 Adult Yogurt

1.3.4 Old People Yogurt

1.4 Overview of Global Yogurt Market

1.4.1 Global Yogurt Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Danone

2.1.1 Danone Details

2.1.2 Danone Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Danone SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Danone Product and Services

2.1.5 Danone Yogurt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Chobani

2.2.1 Chobani Details

2.2.2 Chobani Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Chobani SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Chobani Product and Services

2.2.5 Chobani Yogurt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Yili

2.3.1 Yili Details

2.3.2 Yili Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Yili SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Yili Product and Services

2.3.5 Yili Yogurt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller

2.4.1 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Details

2.4.2 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Product and Services

2.4.5 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Yogurt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Meiji

2.5.1 Meiji Details

2.5.2 Meiji Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Meiji SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Meiji Product and Services

2.5.5 Meiji Yogurt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Mengniu Dairy

2.6.1 Mengniu Dairy Details

2.6.2 Mengniu Dairy Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Mengniu Dairy SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Mengniu Dairy Product and Services

2.6.5 Mengniu Dairy Yogurt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Nestlé

2.7.1 Nestlé Details

2.7.2 Nestlé Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Nestlé SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Nestlé Product and Services

2.7.5 Nestlé Yogurt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Lactalis

2.8.1 Lactalis Details

2.8.2 Lactalis Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Lactalis SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Lactalis Product and Services

2.8.5 Lactalis Yogurt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 General Mills

2.9.1 General Mills Details

2.9.2 General Mills Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 General Mills SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 General Mills Product and Services

2.9.5 General Mills Yogurt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Bright Dairy & Food

2.10.1 Bright Dairy & Food Details

2.10.2 Bright Dairy & Food Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Bright Dairy & Food SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Bright Dairy & Food Product and Services

2.10.5 Bright Dairy & Food Yogurt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 SanCor

2.11.1 SanCor Details

2.11.2 SanCor Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 SanCor SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 SanCor Product and Services

2.11.5 SanCor Yogurt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Fage International

2.12.1 Fage International Details

2.12.2 Fage International Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Fage International SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Fage International Product and Services

2.12.5 Fage International Yogurt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Arla Foods

2.13.1 Arla Foods Details

2.13.2 Arla Foods Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Arla Foods SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Arla Foods Product and Services

2.13.5 Arla Foods Yogurt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Junlebao Dairy

2.14.1 Junlebao Dairy Details

2.14.2 Junlebao Dairy Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Junlebao Dairy SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Junlebao Dairy Product and Services

2.14.5 Junlebao Dairy Yogurt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Grupo Lala

2.15.1 Grupo Lala Details

2.15.2 Grupo Lala Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Grupo Lala SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Grupo Lala Product and Services

2.15.5 Grupo Lala Yogurt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Yeo Valley

2.16.1 Yeo Valley Details

2.16.2 Yeo Valley Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Yeo Valley SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Yeo Valley Product and Services

2.16.5 Yeo Valley Yogurt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Schreiber Foods

2.17.1 Schreiber Foods Details

2.17.2 Schreiber Foods Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Schreiber Foods SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Schreiber Foods Product and Services

2.17.5 Schreiber Foods Yogurt Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Yogurt Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Yogurt Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Yogurt Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Yogurt Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Yogurt Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Yogurt Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Yogurt Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Yogurt Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Yogurt Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Yogurt Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Yogurt Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Yogurt Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Yogurt Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Yogurt Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Yogurt Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

