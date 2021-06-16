June 2021 Report on Global Automotive Exterior Trim Market CAGR, Volume, and Value 2025

Market Overview

The global Automotive Exterior Trim market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 2.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 23780 million by 2025, from USD 21390 million in 2019.

The Automotive Exterior Trim market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Automotive Exterior Trim market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Automotive Exterior Trim market has been segmented into Plastic Trim, Metal Trim, etc.

By Application, Automotive Exterior Trim has been segmented into Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Automotive Exterior Trim market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Automotive Exterior Trim markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Automotive Exterior Trim market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Automotive Exterior Trim market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Automotive Exterior Trim markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Exterior Trim Market Share Analysis

Automotive Exterior Trim competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Automotive Exterior Trim sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Automotive Exterior Trim sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Automotive Exterior Trim are: Magna, Nishikawa Rubber, Toyoda Gosei, Cooper Standard, Hutchinson, Plastic Omnium, Kinugawa, YFPO, MINTH Group, SaarGummi, CIE Automotive, Zhejiang Xiantong, Guizhou Guihang, Dura Automotive, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Automotive Exterior Trim market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Exterior Trim product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Exterior Trim, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Exterior Trim in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Exterior Trim competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Exterior Trim breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Automotive Exterior Trim market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Exterior Trim sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Exterior Trim Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Automotive Exterior Trim Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Plastic Trim

1.2.3 Metal Trim

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Automotive Exterior Trim Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Overview of Global Automotive Exterior Trim Market

1.4.1 Global Automotive Exterior Trim Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Magna

2.1.1 Magna Details

2.1.2 Magna Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Magna SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Magna Product and Services

2.1.5 Magna Automotive Exterior Trim Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Nishikawa Rubber

2.2.1 Nishikawa Rubber Details

2.2.2 Nishikawa Rubber Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Nishikawa Rubber SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Nishikawa Rubber Product and Services

2.2.5 Nishikawa Rubber Automotive Exterior Trim Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Toyoda Gosei

2.3.1 Toyoda Gosei Details

2.3.2 Toyoda Gosei Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Toyoda Gosei SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Toyoda Gosei Product and Services

2.3.5 Toyoda Gosei Automotive Exterior Trim Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Cooper Standard

2.4.1 Cooper Standard Details

2.4.2 Cooper Standard Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Cooper Standard SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Cooper Standard Product and Services

2.4.5 Cooper Standard Automotive Exterior Trim Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Hutchinson

2.5.1 Hutchinson Details

2.5.2 Hutchinson Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Hutchinson SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Hutchinson Product and Services

2.5.5 Hutchinson Automotive Exterior Trim Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Plastic Omnium

2.6.1 Plastic Omnium Details

2.6.2 Plastic Omnium Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Plastic Omnium SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Plastic Omnium Product and Services

2.6.5 Plastic Omnium Automotive Exterior Trim Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Kinugawa

2.7.1 Kinugawa Details

2.7.2 Kinugawa Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Kinugawa SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Kinugawa Product and Services

2.7.5 Kinugawa Automotive Exterior Trim Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 YFPO

2.8.1 YFPO Details

2.8.2 YFPO Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 YFPO SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 YFPO Product and Services

2.8.5 YFPO Automotive Exterior Trim Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 MINTH Group

2.9.1 MINTH Group Details

2.9.2 MINTH Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 MINTH Group SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 MINTH Group Product and Services

2.9.5 MINTH Group Automotive Exterior Trim Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 SaarGummi

2.10.1 SaarGummi Details

2.10.2 SaarGummi Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 SaarGummi SWOT Analysis

…continued

