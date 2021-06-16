June 2021 Report on Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global Power Semiconductor Switches market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 5.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 7455.4 million by 2025, from USD 6139.1 million in 2019.

The Power Semiconductor Switches market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Power Semiconductor Switches market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Power Semiconductor Switches market has been segmented into Power MOSFETs, IGBTs, Bipolar Power Transistors, Thyristors, etc.

By Application, Power Semiconductor Switches has been segmented into Automotive & Transportation, Industrial & Power, Consumer, Computing & Communications, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Power Semiconductor Switches market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Power Semiconductor Switches markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Power Semiconductor Switches market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Power Semiconductor Switches market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Power Semiconductor Switches markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Power Semiconductor Switches Market Share Analysis

Power Semiconductor Switches competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Power Semiconductor Switches sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Power Semiconductor Switches sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Power Semiconductor Switches are: Infineon Technologies AG, ROHM Semiconductor, Toshiba Corporation, ON Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics,

STMicroelectronics N.V., Nexperia, Fuji Electric, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Sanken, ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, IXYS, Microchip Technology, Semikron Inc, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Power Semiconductor Switches market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Power Semiconductor Switches product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Power Semiconductor Switches, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Power Semiconductor Switches in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Power Semiconductor Switches competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Power Semiconductor Switches breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Power Semiconductor Switches market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Power Semiconductor Switches sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Power Semiconductor Switches Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Power Semiconductor Switches Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Power MOSFETs

1.2.3 IGBTs

1.2.4 Bipolar Power Transistors

1.2.5 Thyristors

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Power Semiconductor Switches Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.3 Industrial & Power

1.3.4 Consumer

1.3.5 Computing & Communications

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market

1.4.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Infineon Technologies AG

2.1.1 Infineon Technologies AG Details

2.1.2 Infineon Technologies AG Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Infineon Technologies AG SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Infineon Technologies AG Product and Services

2.1.5 Infineon Technologies AG Power Semiconductor Switches Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 ROHM Semiconductor

2.2.1 ROHM Semiconductor Details

2.2.2 ROHM Semiconductor Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 ROHM Semiconductor SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 ROHM Semiconductor Product and Services

2.2.5 ROHM Semiconductor Power Semiconductor Switches Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Toshiba Corporation

….. continued

