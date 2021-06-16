June 2021 Report on Global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2025

Market Overview

The global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 41020 million by 2025, from USD 31090 million in 2019.

The Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market has been segmented into Whole Blood, Red Blood Cell, Platelet, Plasma, White Blood Cell, etc.

By Application, Blood Bank (Blood Banking) has been segmented into Hospital, Clinic, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Blood Bank (Blood Banking) markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Blood Bank (Blood Banking) markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Market Share Analysis

Blood Bank (Blood Banking) competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Blood Bank (Blood Banking) sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Blood Bank (Blood Banking) sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Blood Bank (Blood Banking) are: American Red Cross, CSL, Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation, Japan Red Cross Society, Shire (Baxalta), New York Blood Center, Octapharma, Canadian Blood Services, America’s Blood Centers, Grifols, RAAS, Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang, Kedrion, Beckman Coulter, CBPO, BPL, LFB Group, Abbott, Hualan Bio, Biotest, Fresenius Kabi, BD, Immucor, Haemonetics, Ortho-Clinical, Cerus, Terumo BCT, Bio-Rad Laboratories, MacoPharma, bioMérieux, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Table of Contents

1 Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Blood Bank (Blood Banking)

1.2 Classification of Blood Bank (Blood Banking) by Type

1.2.1 Global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Whole Blood

1.2.4 Red Blood Cell

1.2.5 Platelet

1.2.6 Plasma

1.2.7 White Blood Cell

1.3 Global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Clinic

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Blood Bank (Blood Banking) (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 American Red Cross

2.1.1 American Red Cross Details

2.1.2 American Red Cross Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 American Red Cross SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 American Red Cross Product and Services

2.1.5 American Red Cross Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 CSL

2.2.1 CSL Details

2.2.2 CSL Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 CSL SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 CSL Product and Services

2.2.5 CSL Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

2.3.1 Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation Details

2.3.2 Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation Product and Services

2.3.5 Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Japan Red Cross Society

2.4.1 Japan Red Cross Society Details

2.4.2 Japan Red Cross Society Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Japan Red Cross Society SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Japan Red Cross Society Product and Services

2.4.5 Japan Red Cross Society Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Shire (Baxalta)

2.5.1 Shire (Baxalta) Details

2.5.2 Shire (Baxalta) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Shire (Baxalta) SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Shire (Baxalta) Product and Services

2.5.5 Shire (Baxalta) Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 New York Blood Center

2.6.1 New York Blood Center Details

2.6.2 New York Blood Center Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 New York Blood Center SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 New York Blood Center Product and Services

2.6.5 New York Blood Center Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Octapharma

2.7.1 Octapharma Details

2.7.2 Octapharma Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Octapharma SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Octapharma Product and Services

2.7.5 Octapharma Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Canadian Blood Services

2.8.1 Canadian Blood Services Details

2.8.2 Canadian Blood Services Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Canadian Blood Services SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Canadian Blood Services Product and Services

2.8.5 Canadian Blood Services Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 America’s Blood Centers

2.9.1 America’s Blood Centers Details

2.9.2 America’s Blood Centers Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 America’s Blood Centers SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 America’s Blood Centers Product and Services

2.9.5 America’s Blood Centers Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Grifols

2.10.1 Grifols Details

2.10.2 Grifols Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Grifols SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Grifols Product and Services

2.10.5 Grifols Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 RAAS

2.11.1 RAAS Details

2.11.2 RAAS Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 RAAS SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 RAAS Product and Services

2.11.5 RAAS Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang

2.12.1 Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Details

2.12.2 Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Product and Services

2.12.5 Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Kedrion

2.13.1 Kedrion Details

2.13.2 Kedrion Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Kedrion SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Kedrion Product and Services

2.13.5 Kedrion Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Beckman Coulter

2.14.1 Beckman Coulter Details

2.14.2 Beckman Coulter Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Beckman Coulter SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Beckman Coulter Product and Services

2.14.5 Beckman Coulter Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 CBPO

2.15.1 CBPO Details

2.15.2 CBPO Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 CBPO SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 CBPO Product and Services

2.15.5 CBPO Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 BPL

2.16.1 BPL Details

2.16.2 BPL Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 BPL SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 BPL Product and Services

2.16.5 BPL Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 LFB Group

2.17.1 LFB Group Details

2.17.2 LFB Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 LFB Group SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 LFB Group Product and Services

2.17.5 LFB Group Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Abbott

2.18.1 Abbott Details

2.18.2 Abbott Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 Abbott SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 Abbott Product and Services

2.18.3 Abbott Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Hualan Bio

2.19.1 Hualan Bio Details

2.19.2 Hualan Bio Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 Hualan Bio SWOT Analysis

2.19.4 Hualan Bio Product and Services

2.19.5 Hualan Bio Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Biotest

2.20.1 Biotest Details

2.20.2 Biotest Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.20.3 Biotest SWOT Analysis

2.20.4 Biotest Product and Services

2.20.5 Biotest Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Fresenius Kabi

2.21.1 Fresenius Kabi Details

2.21.2 Fresenius Kabi Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.21.3 Fresenius Kabi SWOT Analysis

2.21.4 Fresenius Kabi Product and Services

2.21.5 Fresenius Kabi Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 BD

2.23 Immucor

2.24 Haemonetics

2.25 Ortho-Clinical

2.26 Cerus

2.27 Terumo BCT

2.28 Bio-Rad Laboratories

2.29 MacoPharma

2.30 bioMérieux

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

