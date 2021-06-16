June 2021 Report on Global Direction Finder MarketSize, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Market Overview

The global Direction Finder market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 2.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 113.1 million by 2025, from USD 101 million in 2019.

The Direction Finder market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Direction Finder market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Direction Finder market has been segmented into Portable Direction Finder, Base-station Direction Finder, Vehicle-mounted Direction Finder, etc.

By Application, Direction Finder has been segmented into Air Traffic Control, Vessel Traffic Service, Mobile Land, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Direction Finder market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Direction Finder markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Direction Finder market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Direction Finder market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Direction Finder markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Direction Finder Market Share Analysis

Direction Finder competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Direction Finder sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Direction Finder sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Direction Finder are: Rohde-schwarz, BendixKing, Taiyo, Rockwell Collins (UTC), Thales, TCI (SPX), Narda, GEW, RHOTHETA Elektronik GmbH, TechComm, Caravan, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Direction Finder market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Direction Finder product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Direction Finder, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Direction Finder in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Direction Finder competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Direction Finder breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Direction Finder market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Direction Finder sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Direction Finder Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Direction Finder Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Portable Direction Finder

1.2.3 Base-station Direction Finder

1.2.4 Vehicle-mounted Direction Finder

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Direction Finder Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Air Traffic Control

1.3.3 Vessel Traffic Service

1.3.4 Mobile Land

1.4 Overview of Global Direction Finder Market

1.4.1 Global Direction Finder Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Rohde-schwarz

2.1.1 Rohde-schwarz Details

2.1.2 Rohde-schwarz Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Rohde-schwarz SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Rohde-schwarz Product and Services

2.1.5 Rohde-schwarz Direction Finder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 BendixKing

2.2.1 BendixKing Details

2.2.2 BendixKing Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 BendixKing SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 BendixKing Product and Services

2.2.5 BendixKing Direction Finder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Taiyo

2.3.1 Taiyo Details

2.3.2 Taiyo Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Taiyo SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Taiyo Product and Services

2.3.5 Taiyo Direction Finder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Rockwell Collins (UTC)

2.4.1 Rockwell Collins (UTC) Details

2.4.2 Rockwell Collins (UTC) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Rockwell Collins (UTC) SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Rockwell Collins (UTC) Product and Services

2.4.5 Rockwell Collins (UTC) Direction Finder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Thales

2.5.1 Thales Details

2.5.2 Thales Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Thales SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Thales Product and Services

2.5.5 Thales Direction Finder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 TCI (SPX)

2.6.1 TCI (SPX) Details

2.6.2 TCI (SPX) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 TCI (SPX) SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 TCI (SPX) Product and Services

2.6.5 TCI (SPX) Direction Finder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Narda

2.7.1 Narda Details

2.7.2 Narda Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Narda SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Narda Product and Services

2.7.5 Narda Direction Finder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 GEW

2.8.1 GEW Details

….CONTINUED

