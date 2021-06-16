June 2021 Report on Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global Enterprise A2P SMS market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 80370 million by 2025, from USD 68900 million in 2019.

The Enterprise A2P SMS market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Enterprise A2P SMS market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Enterprise A2P SMS market has been segmented into CRM, Promotions, Pushed Content, Interactive, Others, etc.

By Application, Enterprise A2P SMS has been segmented into BFSI, Entertainment, Tourism, Retail, Marketing, Healthcare, Media, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Enterprise A2P SMS market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Enterprise A2P SMS markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Enterprise A2P SMS market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Enterprise A2P SMS market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Enterprise A2P SMS markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Enterprise A2P SMS Market Share Analysis

Enterprise A2P SMS competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Enterprise A2P SMS sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Enterprise A2P SMS sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Enterprise A2P SMS are: MBlox, Nexmo Co. Ltd., Tanla Solutions, CLX Communications, Syniverse Technologies, Infobip, SITO Mobile, Silverstreet BV, SAP Mobile Services, Tyntec, Beepsend, FortyTwo Telecom AB, OpenMarket Inc., Ogangi Corporation, Soprano, Vibes Media, Genesys

Telecommunications, ClearSky, Accrete, 3Cinteractive, AMD Telecom S.A, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Enterprise A2P SMS market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Table of Content

1 Enterprise A2P SMS Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Enterprise A2P SMS

1.2 Classification of Enterprise A2P SMS by Type

1.2.1 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 CRM

1.2.4 Promotions

1.2.5 Pushed Content

1.2.6 Interactive

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Enterprise A2P SMS Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Entertainment

1.3.4 Tourism

1.3.5 Retail

1.3.6 Marketing

1.3.7 Healthcare

1.3.8 Media

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Enterprise A2P SMS (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Enterprise A2P SMS Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Enterprise A2P SMS Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Enterprise A2P SMS Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Enterprise A2P SMS Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Enterprise A2P SMS Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 MBlox

2.1.1 MBlox Details

2.1.2 MBlox Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 MBlox SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 MBlox Product and Services

….. continued

