June 2021 Report on Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2025

Market Overview

The global Automotive NVH Materials market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 1.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 2469.9 million by 2025, from USD 2324.3 million in 2019.

The Automotive NVH Materials market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Automotive NVH Materials market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Automotive NVH Materials market has been segmented into Polyurethane, Other, etc.

By Application, Automotive NVH Materials has been segmented into Hood, Trunk, Chassis, Other, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Automotive NVH Materials market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Automotive NVH Materials markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Automotive NVH Materials market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Automotive NVH Materials market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Automotive NVH Materials markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Automotive NVH Materials Market Share Analysis

Automotive NVH Materials competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Automotive NVH Materials sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Automotive NVH Materials sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Automotive NVH Materials are: Nihon Tokushu Toryo, FatMat Sound Control, STP, 3M, Second Skin Audio, Megasorber, Soundproof Cow, Nitto Denko Corp, Henkel, HushMat, Daneng, Quier Doctor, GT Sound Control, Shenzhen Baolise, Beijing Pingjing, JiQing TengDa, Wolverine Advanced Materials, DAOBO, JAWS, Silent Coat, Beijing Shengmai, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Automotive NVH Materials market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive NVH Materials product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive NVH Materials, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive NVH Materials in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Automotive NVH Materials competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive NVH Materials breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Automotive NVH Materials market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive NVH Materials sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive NVH Materials Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Automotive NVH Materials Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Polyurethane

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Automotive NVH Materials Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Hood

1.3.3 Trunk

1.3.4 Chassis

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Overview of Global Automotive NVH Materials Market

1.4.1 Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Nihon Tokushu Toryo

2.1.1 Nihon Tokushu Toryo Details

2.1.2 Nihon Tokushu Toryo Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Nihon Tokushu Toryo SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Nihon Tokushu Toryo Product and Services

2.1.5 Nihon Tokushu Toryo Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 FatMat Sound Control

2.2.1 FatMat Sound Control Details

2.2.2 FatMat Sound Control Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 FatMat Sound Control SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 FatMat Sound Control Product and Services

2.2.5 FatMat Sound Control Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 STP

2.3.1 STP Details

2.3.2 STP Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 STP SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 STP Product and Services

2.3.5 STP Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 3M

2.4.1 3M Details

2.4.2 3M Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 3M SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 3M Product and Services

2.4.5 3M Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Second Skin Audio

2.5.1 Second Skin Audio Details

2.5.2 Second Skin Audio Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Second Skin Audio SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Second Skin Audio Product and Services

2.5.5 Second Skin Audio Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Megasorber

2.6.1 Megasorber Details

2.6.2 Megasorber Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Megasorber SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Megasorber Product and Services

2.6.5 Megasorber Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Soundproof Cow

2.7.1 Soundproof Cow Details

2.7.2 Soundproof Cow Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Soundproof Cow SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Soundproof Cow Product and Services

2.7.5 Soundproof Cow Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Nitto Denko Corp

2.8.1 Nitto Denko Corp Details

2.8.2 Nitto Denko Corp Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Nitto Denko Corp SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Nitto Denko Corp Product and Services

2.8.5 Nitto Denko Corp Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Henkel

2.9.1 Henkel Details

2.9.2 Henkel Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Henkel SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Henkel Product and Services

2.9.5 Henkel Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 HushMat

2.10.1 HushMat Details

2.10.2 HushMat Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 HushMat SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 HushMat Product and Services

2.10.5 HushMat Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Daneng

2.11.1 Daneng Details

2.11.2 Daneng Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Daneng SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Daneng Product and Services

2.11.5 Daneng Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Quier Doctor

2.12.1 Quier Doctor Details

2.12.2 Quier Doctor Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Quier Doctor SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Quier Doctor Product and Services

2.12.5 Quier Doctor Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 GT Sound Control

2.13.1 GT Sound Control Details

2.13.2 GT Sound Control Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 GT Sound Control SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 GT Sound Control Product and Services

2.13.5 GT Sound Control Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Shenzhen Baolise

2.14.1 Shenzhen Baolise Details

2.14.2 Shenzhen Baolise Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Shenzhen Baolise SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Shenzhen Baolise Product and Services

2.14.5 Shenzhen Baolise Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Beijing Pingjing

2.15.1 Beijing Pingjing Details

2.15.2 Beijing Pingjing Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Beijing Pingjing SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Beijing Pingjing Product and Services

2.15.5 Beijing Pingjing Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 JiQing TengDa

2.16.1 JiQing TengDa Details

2.16.2 JiQing TengDa Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 JiQing TengDa SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 JiQing TengDa Product and Services

2.16.5 JiQing TengDa Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Wolverine Advanced Materials

2.17.1 Wolverine Advanced Materials Details

2.17.2 Wolverine Advanced Materials Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Wolverine Advanced Materials SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Wolverine Advanced Materials Product and Services

2.17.5 Wolverine Advanced Materials Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 DAOBO

2.18.1 DAOBO Details

2.18.2 DAOBO Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 DAOBO SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 DAOBO Product and Services

2.18.5 DAOBO Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 JAWS

2.19.1 JAWS Details

2.19.2 JAWS Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 JAWS SWOT Analysis

2.19.4 JAWS Product and Services

2.19.5 JAWS Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Silent Coat

2.20.1 Silent Coat Details

2.20.2 Silent Coat Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.20.3 Silent Coat SWOT Analysis

2.20.4 Silent Coat Product and Services

2.20.5 Silent Coat Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Beijing Shengmai

2.21.1 Beijing Shengmai Details

2.21.2 Beijing Shengmai Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.21.3 Beijing Shengmai SWOT Analysis

2.21.4 Beijing Shengmai Product and Services

2.21.5 Beijing Shengmai Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Automotive NVH Materials Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Automotive NVH Materials Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Automotive NVH Materials Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive NVH Materials Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive NVH Materials Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive NVH Materials Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive NVH Materials Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Automotive NVH Materials Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive NVH Materials Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Automotive NVH Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

