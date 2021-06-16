June 2021 Report on Global Ferrous Castings MarketSize, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Market Overview

The global Ferrous Castings market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 398430 million by 2025, from USD 321000 million in 2019.

The Ferrous Castings market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Ferrous Castings market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Ferrous Castings market has been segmented into Gray Iron Castings, Ductile Iron Castings, Malleable Iron Castings, Steel Castings, etc.

By Application, Ferrous Castings has been segmented into Machinery & Equipment, Motor Vehicles, Pipe & Fitting, Valves, Pumps & Compressors, Aerospace Equipment, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Ferrous Castings market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Ferrous Castings markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Ferrous Castings market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Ferrous Castings market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Ferrous Castings markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Ferrous Castings Market Share Analysis

Ferrous Castings competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Ferrous Castings sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Ferrous Castings sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Ferrous Castings are: ThyssenKrupp, Georg Fischer, Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes, Weichai, Amsted Industries Inc, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Faw Foundry, ZYNP, Hitachi Metals, AAM(Grede Holdings), Kubota, Mueller Industries Inc, CITIC Dicastal, Esco Corporation, Bharat Forge, Huaxiang Group, Precision Castparts, SinoJit, Meide Casting, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Ferrous Castings market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Ferrous Castings product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ferrous Castings, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ferrous Castings in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Ferrous Castings competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Ferrous Castings breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Ferrous Castings market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ferrous Castings sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Ferrous Castings Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Ferrous Castings Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Gray Iron Castings

1.2.3 Ductile Iron Castings

1.2.4 Malleable Iron Castings

1.2.5 Steel Castings

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Ferrous Castings Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Machinery & Equipment

1.3.3 Motor Vehicles

1.3.4 Pipe & Fitting

1.3.5 Valves, Pumps & Compressors

1.3.6 Aerospace Equipment

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Ferrous Castings Market

1.4.1 Global Ferrous Castings Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ThyssenKrupp

2.1.1 ThyssenKrupp Details

2.1.2 ThyssenKrupp Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 ThyssenKrupp SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 ThyssenKrupp Product and Services

2.1.5 ThyssenKrupp Ferrous Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Georg Fischer

2.2.1 Georg Fischer Details

2.2.2 Georg Fischer Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Georg Fischer SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Georg Fischer Product and Services

2.2.5 Georg Fischer Ferrous Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes

2.3.1 Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes Details

2.3.2 Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes Product and Services

2.3.5 Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes Ferrous Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Weichai

2.4.1 Weichai Details

2.4.2 Weichai Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Weichai SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Weichai Product and Services

2.4.5 Weichai Ferrous Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Amsted Industries Inc

2.5.1 Amsted Industries Inc Details

2.5.2 Amsted Industries Inc Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Amsted Industries Inc SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Amsted Industries Inc Product and Services

2.5.5 Amsted Industries Inc Ferrous Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

2.6.1 Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Details

2.6.2 Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Product and Services

2.6.5 Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Ferrous Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Faw Foundry

….CONTINUED

