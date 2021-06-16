June 2021 Report on Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 0.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 29790 million by 2025, from USD 28790 million in 2019.

The Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market has been segmented into Casing, Tubing, Line Pipe, Drill Pipe, etc.

By Application, Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) has been segmented into Onshore, Offshore, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Share Analysis

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) are: Tenaris, SB international Inc, ArcelorMittal, Vallourec, Northwest Pipe, TMK Group, TPCO, Energex Tube (JMC), SANDVIK, Continental Alloys & Services, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Casing

1.2.3 Tubing

1.2.4 Line Pipe

1.2.5 Drill Pipe

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Overview of Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market

1.4.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Tenaris

2.1.1 Tenaris Details

2.1.2 Tenaris Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Tenaris SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Tenaris Product and Services

2.1.5 Tenaris Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 SB international Inc

2.2.1 SB international Inc Details

2.2.2 SB international Inc Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 SB international Inc SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 SB international Inc Product and Services

2.2.5 SB international Inc Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 ArcelorMittal

2.3.1 ArcelorMittal Details

2.3.2 ArcelorMittal Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 ArcelorMittal SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 ArcelorMittal Product and Services

2.3.5 ArcelorMittal Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Vallourec

2.4.1 Vallourec Details

2.4.2 Vallourec Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Vallourec SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Vallourec Product and Services

2.4.5 Vallourec Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

……continued

