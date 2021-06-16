June 2021 Report on Global Recycled PET Chips Market CAGR, Volume, and Value 2025

Market Overview

The global Recycled PET Chips market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 10910 million by 2025, from USD 8918 million in 2019.

The Recycled PET Chips market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Recycled PET Chips market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Recycled PET Chips market has been segmented into Clear Chip, Brown Chip, Green Chip, Blue Chip, Other, etc.

By Application, Recycled PET Chips has been segmented into Bottles, Sheet, Fiber, Strapping, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Recycled PET Chips market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Recycled PET Chips markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Recycled PET Chips market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Recycled PET Chips market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Recycled PET Chips markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Recycled PET Chips Market Share Analysis

Recycled PET Chips competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Recycled PET Chips sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Recycled PET Chips sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Recycled PET Chips are: Clean Tech Incorporated, Extrupet, CarbonLite Industries, Clear Path Recycling, Evergreen Plastics, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, Phoenix Technologies, Visy, Greentech, PolyQuest, Wellpine Plastic Industical, Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech, Verdeco Recycling, Lung Shing International, Kyoei Industry, 4PET RECYCLING BV, Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech, Far Eastern Group, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Recycled PET Chips market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Recycled PET Chips product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Recycled PET Chips, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Recycled PET Chips in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Recycled PET Chips competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Recycled PET Chips breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Recycled PET Chips market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Recycled PET Chips sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1.1 Recycled PET Chips Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Recycled PET Chips Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Clear Chip

1.2.3 Brown Chip

1.2.4 Green Chip

1.2.5 Blue Chip

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Recycled PET Chips Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Bottles

1.3.3 Sheet

1.3.4 Fiber

1.3.5 Strapping

1.4 Overview of Global Recycled PET Chips Market

1.4.1 Global Recycled PET Chips Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Clean Tech Incorporated

2.1.1 Clean Tech Incorporated Details

2.1.2 Clean Tech Incorporated Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Clean Tech Incorporated SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Clean Tech Incorporated Product and Services

2.1.5 Clean Tech Incorporated Recycled PET Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Extrupet

2.2.1 Extrupet Details

2.2.2 Extrupet Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Extrupet SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Extrupet Product and Services

2.2.5 Extrupet Recycled PET Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 CarbonLite Industries

2.3.1 CarbonLite Industries Details

2.3.2 CarbonLite Industries Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 CarbonLite Industries SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 CarbonLite Industries Product and Services

2.3.5 CarbonLite Industries Recycled PET Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Clear Path Recycling

2.4.1 Clear Path Recycling Details

2.4.2 Clear Path Recycling Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Clear Path Recycling SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Clear Path Recycling Product and Services

2.4.5 Clear Path Recycling Recycled PET Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Evergreen Plastics

2.5.1 Evergreen Plastics Details

2.5.2 Evergreen Plastics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Evergreen Plastics SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Evergreen Plastics Product and Services

2.5.5 Evergreen Plastics Recycled PET Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Mohawk Industries Incorporated

2.6.1 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Details

2.6.2 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Mohawk Industries Incorporated SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Product and Services

2.6.5 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Recycled PET Chips Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Phoenix Technologies

2.7.1 Phoenix Technologies Details

…continued

