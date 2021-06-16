June 2021 Report on Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market CAGR, Volume, and Value 2025

Market Overview

The global Off-The-Road Tyre market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 2.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 14400 million by 2025, from USD 12860 million in 2019.

The Off-The-Road Tyre market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Off-The-Road Tyre market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Off-The-Road Tyre market has been segmented into Rim Diameter ≤29 inch, 29 inch＜Rim Diameter≤39 inch, 39 inch＜Rim Diameter≤49 inch, Rim Diameter ＞49 inch, etc.

By Application, Off-The-Road Tyre has been segmented into Construction, Mining, Port, Agricultural, Other, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Off-The-Road Tyre market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Off-The-Road Tyre markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Off-The-Road Tyre market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Off-The-Road Tyre market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Off-The-Road Tyre markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Off-The-Road Tyre Market Share Analysis

Off-The-Road Tyre competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Off-The-Road Tyre sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Off-The-Road Tyre sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Off-The-Road Tyre are: Michelin, Alliance Tire Group, Titan, Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear, Guizhou Tire, China National Tyre & Rubber, Yokohama Tire, BKT, Double Coin Holdings, Fujian Haian Rubber, Linglong Tire, Shandong Yinbao, Triangle, Prinx Chengshan, Apollo, Shandong Taishan Tyre, Zhongce Rubber, Pirelli, Doublestar, Techking Tires, Hawk International Rubber, JK Tyre, Eurotire, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Off-The-Road Tyre market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Off-The-Road Tyre product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Off-The-Road Tyre, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Off-The-Road Tyre in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Off-The-Road Tyre competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Off-The-Road Tyre breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Off-The-Road Tyre market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Off-The-Road Tyre sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Off-The-Road Tyre Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Off-The-Road Tyre Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Rim Diameter ≤29 inch

1.2.3 29 inch＜Rim Diameter≤39 inch

1.2.4 39 inch＜Rim Diameter≤49 inch

1.2.5 Rim Diameter ＞49 inch

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Off-The-Road Tyre Revenue by Application:

2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Mining

1.3.4 Port

1.3.5 Agricultural

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Overview of Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market

1.4.1 Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Michelin

2.1.1 Michelin Details

2.1.2 Michelin Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Michelin SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Michelin Product and Services

2.1.5 Michelin Off-The-Road Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Alliance Tire Group

2.2.1 Alliance Tire Group Details

2.2.2 Alliance Tire Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Alliance Tire Group SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Alliance Tire Group Product and Services

2.2.5 Alliance Tire Group Off-The-Road Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Titan

2.3.1 Titan Details

2.3.2 Titan Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Titan SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Titan Product and Services

2.3.5 Titan Off-The-Road Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Bridgestone

2.4.1 Bridgestone Details

2.4.2 Bridgestone Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Bridgestone SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Bridgestone Product and Services

2.4.5 Bridgestone Off-The-Road Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Continental

2.5.1 Continental Details

2.5.2 Continental Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Continental SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Continental Product and Services

2.5.5 Continental Off-The-Road Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Goodyear

2.6.1 Goodyear Details

2.6.2 Goodyear Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Goodyear SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Goodyear Product and Services

2.6.5 Goodyear Off-The-Road Tyre Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

…continued

