Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market is expected to show impressive growth rate between 2020 to 2026
The latest market research report on the Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.
Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:
• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.
• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market.
• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.
• Supply chain challenges.
• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.
An overview of the regional landscape:
The key regions covered in the Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.
Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.
Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.
The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:
• Market Drivers
• Market Trends
• Market Challenges
• Market Opportunities
• Market Restraints, and
• Market Competition
Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market research report, some of the key players are:
BMC Software
Oracle
IBM
Broadcom
Couchbase Server
Enterprise DB Software Solution
Embarcadero Technologies
MongoDB
HP
InterSystems
MetaMatrix
Microsoft
Neo Technology
SAP
SAS Institute
Pitney Bowes
Bradmark Technologies
TIBCO
Vision Solutions
VoltDB
Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.
Key highlights of Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market report:
• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.
• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.
• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.
• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.
• Products and services offered by major players.
• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.
• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.
• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.
• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.
Key Questions Answered in The Report:
• What will the Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market growth rate?
• What are the key factors driving the global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market?
• Who are the key manufacturers in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market space?
• What are the market opportunities and overview of the Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market?
• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market?
• What are the Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market?
• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market?
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Database Management Systems (DBMS) Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Database Application Builder
1.4.3 Database Encryption
1.4.4 Backup
1.4.5 Recovery
1.4.6 Data Scaling
1.4.7 Replication
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Banking & Financial
1.5.3 Government
1.5.4 Hospitality
1.5.5 Healthcareand Life Sciences
1.5.6 Education
1.5.7 Media & Entertainment
1.5.8 Professional Service
1.5.9 Telecom & IT
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Database Management Systems (DBMS) Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Database Management Systems (DBMS) Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Database Management Systems (DBMS) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Database Management Systems (DBMS) Revenue in 2019
3.3 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Database Management Systems (DBMS) Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8 China
8.1 China Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan
9.1 Japan Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
11 India
11.1 India Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 BMC Software
13.1.1 BMC Software Company Details
13.1.2 BMC Software Business Overview
13.1.3 BMC Software Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction
13.1.4 BMC Software Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 BMC Software Recent Development
13.2 Oracle
13.2.1 Oracle Company Details
13.2.2 Oracle Business Overview
13.2.3 Oracle Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction
13.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Oracle Recent Development
13.3 IBM
13.3.1 IBM Company Details
13.3.2 IBM Business Overview
13.3.3 IBM Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction
13.3.4 IBM Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 IBM Recent Development
13.4 Broadcom
13.4.1 Broadcom Company Details
13.4.2 Broadcom Business Overview
13.4.3 Broadcom Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction
13.4.4 Broadcom Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Broadcom Recent Development
13.5 Couchbase Server
13.5.1 Couchbase Server Company Details
13.5.2 Couchbase Server Business Overview
13.5.3 Couchbase Server Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction
13.5.4 Couchbase Server Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Couchbase Server Recent Development
13.6 Enterprise DB Software Solution
13.6.1 Enterprise DB Software Solution Company Details
13.6.2 Enterprise DB Software Solution Business Overview
13.6.3 Enterprise DB Software Solution Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction
13.6.4 Enterprise DB Software Solution Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Enterprise DB Software Solution Recent Development
13.7 Embarcadero Technologies
13.7.1 Embarcadero Technologies Company Details
13.7.2 Embarcadero Technologies Business Overview
13.7.3 Embarcadero Technologies Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction
13.7.4 Embarcadero Technologies Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Embarcadero Technologies Recent Development
13.8 MongoDB
13.8.1 MongoDB Company Details
13.8.2 MongoDB Business Overview
13.8.3 MongoDB Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction
13.8.4 MongoDB Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 MongoDB Recent Development
13.9 HP
13.9.1 HP Company Details
13.9.2 HP Business Overview
13.9.3 HP Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction
13.9.4 HP Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 HP Recent Development
13.10 InterSystems
13.10.1 InterSystems Company Details
13.10.2 InterSystems Business Overview
13.10.3 InterSystems Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction
13.10.4 InterSystems Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 InterSystems Recent Development
13.11 MetaMatrix
10.11.1 MetaMatrix Company Details
10.11.2 MetaMatrix Business Overview
10.11.3 MetaMatrix Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction
10.11.4 MetaMatrix Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 MetaMatrix Recent Development
13.12 Microsoft
10.12.1 Microsoft Company Details
10.12.2 Microsoft Business Overview
10.12.3 Microsoft Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction
10.12.4 Microsoft Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Microsoft Recent Development
13.13 Neo Technology
10.13.1 Neo Technology Company Details
10.13.2 Neo Technology Business Overview
10.13.3 Neo Technology Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction
10.13.4 Neo Technology Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Neo Technology Recent Development
13.14 SAP
10.14.1 SAP Company Details
10.14.2 SAP Business Overview
10.14.3 SAP Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction
10.14.4 SAP Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 SAP Recent Development
13.15 SAS Institute
10.15.1 SAS Institute Company Details
10.15.2 SAS Institute Business Overview
10.15.3 SAS Institute Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction
10.15.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 SAS Institute Recent Development
13.16 Pitney Bowes
10.16.1 Pitney Bowes Company Details
10.16.2 Pitney Bowes Business Overview
10.16.3 Pitney Bowes Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction
10.16.4 Pitney Bowes Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Pitney Bowes Recent Development
13.17 Bradmark Technologies
10.17.1 Bradmark Technologies Company Details
10.17.2 Bradmark Technologies Business Overview
10.17.3 Bradmark Technologies Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction
10.17.4 Bradmark Technologies Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Bradmark Technologies Recent Development
13.18 TIBCO
10.18.1 TIBCO Company Details
10.18.2 TIBCO Business Overview
10.18.3 TIBCO Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction
10.18.4 TIBCO Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 TIBCO Recent Development
13.19 Vision Solutions
10.19.1 Vision Solutions Company Details
10.19.2 Vision Solutions Business Overview
10.19.3 Vision Solutions Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction
10.19.4 Vision Solutions Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Vision Solutions Recent Development
13.20 VoltDB
10.20.1 VoltDB Company Details
10.20.2 VoltDB Business Overview
10.20.3 VoltDB Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction
10.20.4 VoltDB Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 VoltDB Recent Development
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
