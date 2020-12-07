Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market is expected to show impressive growth rate between 2020 to 2026

The latest market research report on the Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market research report, some of the key players are:

BMC Software

Oracle

IBM

Broadcom

Couchbase Server

Enterprise DB Software Solution

Embarcadero Technologies

MongoDB

HP

InterSystems

MetaMatrix

Microsoft

Neo Technology

SAP

SAS Institute

Pitney Bowes

Bradmark Technologies

TIBCO

Vision Solutions

VoltDB

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market?

• What are the Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market?

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Database Management Systems (DBMS) Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Database Application Builder

1.4.3 Database Encryption

1.4.4 Backup

1.4.5 Recovery

1.4.6 Data Scaling

1.4.7 Replication

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Banking & Financial

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Hospitality

1.5.5 Healthcareand Life Sciences

1.5.6 Education

1.5.7 Media & Entertainment

1.5.8 Professional Service

1.5.9 Telecom & IT

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Database Management Systems (DBMS) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Database Management Systems (DBMS) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Database Management Systems (DBMS) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Database Management Systems (DBMS) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Database Management Systems (DBMS) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Database Management Systems (DBMS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Database Management Systems (DBMS) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 BMC Software

13.1.1 BMC Software Company Details

13.1.2 BMC Software Business Overview

13.1.3 BMC Software Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction

13.1.4 BMC Software Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 BMC Software Recent Development

13.2 Oracle

13.2.1 Oracle Company Details

13.2.2 Oracle Business Overview

13.2.3 Oracle Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction

13.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.3 IBM

13.3.1 IBM Company Details

13.3.2 IBM Business Overview

13.3.3 IBM Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction

13.3.4 IBM Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 IBM Recent Development

13.4 Broadcom

13.4.1 Broadcom Company Details

13.4.2 Broadcom Business Overview

13.4.3 Broadcom Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction

13.4.4 Broadcom Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Broadcom Recent Development

13.5 Couchbase Server

13.5.1 Couchbase Server Company Details

13.5.2 Couchbase Server Business Overview

13.5.3 Couchbase Server Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction

13.5.4 Couchbase Server Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Couchbase Server Recent Development

13.6 Enterprise DB Software Solution

13.6.1 Enterprise DB Software Solution Company Details

13.6.2 Enterprise DB Software Solution Business Overview

13.6.3 Enterprise DB Software Solution Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction

13.6.4 Enterprise DB Software Solution Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Enterprise DB Software Solution Recent Development

13.7 Embarcadero Technologies

13.7.1 Embarcadero Technologies Company Details

13.7.2 Embarcadero Technologies Business Overview

13.7.3 Embarcadero Technologies Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction

13.7.4 Embarcadero Technologies Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Embarcadero Technologies Recent Development

13.8 MongoDB

13.8.1 MongoDB Company Details

13.8.2 MongoDB Business Overview

13.8.3 MongoDB Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction

13.8.4 MongoDB Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 MongoDB Recent Development

13.9 HP

13.9.1 HP Company Details

13.9.2 HP Business Overview

13.9.3 HP Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction

13.9.4 HP Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 HP Recent Development

13.10 InterSystems

13.10.1 InterSystems Company Details

13.10.2 InterSystems Business Overview

13.10.3 InterSystems Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction

13.10.4 InterSystems Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 InterSystems Recent Development

13.11 MetaMatrix

10.11.1 MetaMatrix Company Details

10.11.2 MetaMatrix Business Overview

10.11.3 MetaMatrix Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction

10.11.4 MetaMatrix Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 MetaMatrix Recent Development

13.12 Microsoft

10.12.1 Microsoft Company Details

10.12.2 Microsoft Business Overview

10.12.3 Microsoft Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction

10.12.4 Microsoft Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.13 Neo Technology

10.13.1 Neo Technology Company Details

10.13.2 Neo Technology Business Overview

10.13.3 Neo Technology Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction

10.13.4 Neo Technology Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Neo Technology Recent Development

13.14 SAP

10.14.1 SAP Company Details

10.14.2 SAP Business Overview

10.14.3 SAP Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction

10.14.4 SAP Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 SAP Recent Development

13.15 SAS Institute

10.15.1 SAS Institute Company Details

10.15.2 SAS Institute Business Overview

10.15.3 SAS Institute Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction

10.15.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 SAS Institute Recent Development

13.16 Pitney Bowes

10.16.1 Pitney Bowes Company Details

10.16.2 Pitney Bowes Business Overview

10.16.3 Pitney Bowes Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction

10.16.4 Pitney Bowes Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Pitney Bowes Recent Development

13.17 Bradmark Technologies

10.17.1 Bradmark Technologies Company Details

10.17.2 Bradmark Technologies Business Overview

10.17.3 Bradmark Technologies Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction

10.17.4 Bradmark Technologies Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Bradmark Technologies Recent Development

13.18 TIBCO

10.18.1 TIBCO Company Details

10.18.2 TIBCO Business Overview

10.18.3 TIBCO Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction

10.18.4 TIBCO Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 TIBCO Recent Development

13.19 Vision Solutions

10.19.1 Vision Solutions Company Details

10.19.2 Vision Solutions Business Overview

10.19.3 Vision Solutions Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction

10.19.4 Vision Solutions Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Vision Solutions Recent Development

13.20 VoltDB

10.20.1 VoltDB Company Details

10.20.2 VoltDB Business Overview

10.20.3 VoltDB Database Management Systems (DBMS) Introduction

10.20.4 VoltDB Revenue in Database Management Systems (DBMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 VoltDB Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

