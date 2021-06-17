Global Electric Submeter Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Electric Submeter analysis, which studies the Electric Submeter industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Electric Submeter will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Electric Submeter market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 7820.6 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Electric Submeter market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9092.2 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Electric Submeter, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Electric Submeter market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Electric Submeter companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Electric Submeter Includes:

Landis+Gyr

Itron（Silver Spring Networks）

GE Digital Energy

Siemens

Kamstrup

Xylem Inc

Elster Group

Aclara

Sagemcom

Leviton

Echelon

Nuri Telecom

E-Mon

Sanxing

Linyang Electronics

Wasion Group

Haixing Electrical

Techrise Electronics

Chintim Instruments

XJ Measurement & Control Meter

Clou Electronics

HND Electronics

Longi

Hengye Electronics

Holley Metering

Wellsun Electric Meter

Sunrise

Xiou International Group

Pax Electronic Technlogy

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Current Transformer

Rogowski Coil

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The print circuit board holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 67% of the market share.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

