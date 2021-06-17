Global Online Recruitment Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Online Recruitment analysis, which studies the Online Recruitment industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global "Online Recruitment Market 2021-2026" Research Report categorizes the global Online Recruitment by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Online Recruitment will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Online Recruitment market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 27250 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Online Recruitment market will register a 6.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 35380 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Online Recruitment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Online Recruitment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Online Recruitment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Online Recruitment Includes:

Recruit

LinkedIn

CareerBuilder

Monster

Indeed

SEEK

Zhilian

51job

Naukri

StepStone

Dice Holdings

Glassdoor

SimplyHired

Jobrapido

TopUSAJobs

104 Job Bank

Robert Half

Eluta

Craigslist

Jobboom

Totaljobs

Jobcentre Plus

Startpagina

123-emploi

VIADEO

Apec.fr

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Permanent Online Recruitment

Part Time Online Recruitment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Secretarial/Clerical

Accounting/Financial

Computing

Technical/Engineering

Professional/Managerial

Nursing/Medical/Care

Hotel/Catering

Sales/Marketing

Other Industrial/Blue Collar

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

