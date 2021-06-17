Global Bubble Tea Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Bubble Tea analysis, which studies the Bubble Tea industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global "Bubble Tea Market 2021-2026" Research Report categorizes the global Bubble Tea by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Bubble Tea will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Bubble Tea market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 6621.1 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Bubble Tea market will register a 19.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 13640 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Bubble Tea, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Bubble Tea market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Bubble Tea companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Bubble Tea Includes:

Kung Fu Tea

Gong Cha

Boba Guys

Chatime

ShareTea

8tea5

Quickly

CoCo Fresh

ViVi Bubble Tea

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Classic/Original

Fruit Flavored

Other Flavors

The segment of classic or original holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 53%.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

18-25 years old

26-35 years old

36-45 years old

Other Groups

The 18-25 years old holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 35% of the market share.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

