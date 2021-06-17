COVID-19 Impact on Adhesives Equipment Market Share, Size, Trends and Growth 2021 to 2027| Nordson Corporation, Sulzer Mixpac, Graco, Musashi, 3M Company

Outline of Adhesives Equipment Market (2021-2027)

United States June 2021: AlgoroReports adds a new Report is a result of an extensive examination of the Adhesives Equipment market patterns. This report covers a comprehensive investigation of the information that influences the Adhesives Equipment market regarding the fabricates, providers, market players, and clients. The report likewise incorporates an outline of the innovative applications and methodologies utilized by market pioneers. Aside from information assembled dependent on type, application, and locale, the investigation incorporates custom examination for looking at the complexities of the worldwide Adhesives Equipment market.

Top Players in the Adhesives Equipment Market Nordson Corporation, Sulzer Mixpac, Graco, Musashi, 3M Company, DELO, Valco Melton, ITW Dynatec, SAEJONG, Henkel, SMART VISION, Dymax Corporation, Bühnen, TENSUN This report segments the market on the basis of Types

Hot Melt Equipment

Guns/Applicators

Accessories On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into

Industrial & Consumer Goods

Automotive

Paper & Packing

Other

The central participants in the Adhesives Equipment market are contemplates, and their methodologies are examined to show up at the cutthroat standpoint, winning development techniques, and extension potential. Further, the competitive landscape of market providers, sellers, various deals channels, and and revenue options. Inputs from industry experts as well as market leaders, are a major consideration factor for this study. Parent market patterns, miniature and macroeconomic elements, government specifications, and customer elements are additionally concentrated in the development of this report.

Segmentation

The report incorporates the different portions the Adhesives Equipment market is separated into. This incorporates item classifications, income age openings from these items, and customer drifts that drive the item interest. Topographical division of the market covers North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific area, essentially. The critical focal point of the investigation that structures a reason for the division is to achieve exhaustive and viable bits of knowledge into the Adhesives Equipment market.

Research Methodology

The report includes a comprehensive study of the various Adhesives Equipment market aspects. The overall research and analysis is derived from primary and secondary researches. The primary sources include interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts, and secondary sources cover reputed paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases. Other research methodologies include the SWOT analysis and use of Porter’s Five Force Model to derive market growth potential.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Cold Glue Equipment

1.2.3 Hot Melt Equipment

1.2.4 Guns/Applicators

1.2.5 Accessories

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Adhesives Equipment Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Construction & Decoration

1.3.3 Industrial & Consumer Goods

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Paper & Packing

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trend

2.1 Global Adhesives Equipment Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Adhesives Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Adhesives Equipment Historic Market Size by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Adhesives Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Adhesives Equipment Industry Trends

2.3.2 Adhesives Equipment Market Drivers

2.3.3 Adhesives Equipment Market Challenges

2.3.4 Adhesives Equipment Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Adhesives Equipment Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Players Covered: Ranking by Adhesives Equipment Revenue

3.1.2 Global Top Adhesives Equipment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Adhesives Equipment Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.1.4 Global Adhesives Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Adhesives Equipment Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Adhesives Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by Adhesives Equipment Revenue in 2020

3.3 Adhesives Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Adhesives Equipment Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Adhesives Equipment Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Adhesives Equipment Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Adhesives Equipment Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Adhesives Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Adhesives Equipment Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Adhesives Equipment Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Adhesives Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 Key Adhesives Equipment Players Market Share in North America (2020-2021)

6.3 North America Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Adhesives Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Adhesives Equipment Market Size Forecast by Country (2022-2027)

6.4 U.S. Market Size Analysis

6.4.1 U.S. Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

6.4.2 U.S. Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S. Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.5 Canada Market Size Analysis

6.5.1 Canada Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

6.5.2 Canada Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.5.3 Canada Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Key Adhesives Equipment Players Market Share in Europe (2020-2021)

7.3 Europe Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Adhesives Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Adhesives Equipment Market Size Forecast by Country (2022-2027)

7.4 Germany Market Size Analysis

7.4.1 Germany Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Germany Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.5 France Market Size Analysis

7.5.1 France Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

7.5.2 France Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.5.3 France Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.6 U.K. Market Size Analysis

7.6.1 U.K. Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

7.6.2 U.K. Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.6.3 U.K. Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.7 Italy Market Size Analysis

7.7.1 Italy Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

7.7.2 Italy Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.7.3 Italy Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.8 Russia Market Size Analysis

7.8.1 Russia Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

7.8.2 Russia Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.8.3 Russia Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Key Adhesives Equipment Players Market Share in Asia-Pacific (2020-2021)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesives Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesives Equipment Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

8.4 China Market Size Analysis

8.4.1 China Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.4.2 China Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.4.3 China Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.5 Japan Market Size Analysis

8.5.1 Japan Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.5.2 Japan Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.5.3 Japan Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.6 South Korea Market Size Analysis

8.6.1 South Korea Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.6.2 South Korea Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.6.3 South Korea Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.7 India Market Size Analysis

8.7.1 India Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.7.2 India Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.7.3 India Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.8 Australia Market Size Analysis

8.8.1 Australia Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.8.2 Australia Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.8.3 Australia Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.9 Taiwan Market Size Analysis

8.9.1 Taiwan Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.9.2 Taiwan Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.9.3 Taiwan Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.10 Indonesia Market Size Analysis

8.10.1 Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.10.2 Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.10.3 Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.11 Thailand Market Size Analysis

8.11.1 Thailand Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.11.2 Thailand Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.11.3 Thailand Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.12 Malaysia Market Size Analysis

8.12.1 Malaysia Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.12.2 Malaysia Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.12.3 Malaysia Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.13 Philippines Market Size Analysis

8.13.1 Philippines Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.13.2 Philippines Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.13.3 Philippines Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.14 Vietnam Market Size Analysis

8.14.1 Vietnam Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.14.2 Vietnam Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.14.3 Vietnam Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Key Adhesives Equipment Players Market Share in Latin America (2020-2021)

9.3 Latin America Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Adhesives Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Adhesives Equipment Market Size Forecast by Country (2022-2027)

9.4 Mexico Market Size Analysis

9.4.1 Mexico Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Mexico Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.5 Brazil Market Size Analysis

9.5.1 Brazil Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

9.5.2 Brazil Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.5.3 Brazil Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.6 Argentina Market Size Analysis

9.6.1 Argentina Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

9.6.2 Argentina Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.6.3 Argentina Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Key Adhesives Equipment Players Market Share in Middle East & Africa (2020-2021)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Adhesives Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Adhesives Equipment Market Size Forecast by Country (2022-2027)

10.4 Turkey Market Size Analysis

10.4.1 Turkey Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Turkey Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size Analysis

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.5.3 Saudi Arabia Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.6 U.A.E Market Size Analysis

10.6.1 U.A.E Adhesives Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

10.6.2 U.A.E Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.6.3 U.A.E Adhesives Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Nordson Corporation

11.1.1 Nordson Corporation Company Details

11.1.2 Nordson Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.1.3 Nordson Corporation Adhesives Equipment Introduction

11.1.4 Nordson Corporation Revenue in Adhesives Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Nordson Corporation Recent Development

11.2 Sulzer Mixpac

11.2.1 Sulzer Mixpac Company Details

11.2.2 Sulzer Mixpac Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.2.3 Sulzer Mixpac Adhesives Equipment Introduction

11.2.4 Sulzer Mixpac Revenue in Adhesives Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Sulzer Mixpac Recent Development

11.3 Graco

11.3.1 Graco Company Details

11.3.2 Graco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.3.3 Graco Adhesives Equipment Introduction

11.3.4 Graco Revenue in Adhesives Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Graco Recent Development

11.4 Musashi

11.4.1 Musashi Company Details

11.4.2 Musashi Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.4.3 Musashi Adhesives Equipment Introduction

11.4.4 Musashi Revenue in Adhesives Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Musashi Recent Development

11.5 3M Company

11.5.1 3M Company Company Details

11.5.2 3M Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.5.3 3M Company Adhesives Equipment Introduction

11.5.4 3M Company Revenue in Adhesives Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 3M Company Recent Development

11.6 DELO

11.6.1 DELO Company Details

11.6.2 DELO Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.6.3 DELO Adhesives Equipment Introduction

11.6.4 DELO Revenue in Adhesives Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 DELO Recent Development

11.7 Valco Melton

11.7.1 Valco Melton Company Details

11.7.2 Valco Melton Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.7.3 Valco Melton Adhesives Equipment Introduction

11.7.4 Valco Melton Revenue in Adhesives Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Valco Melton Recent Development

11.8 ITW Dynatec

11.8.1 ITW Dynatec Company Details

11.8.2 ITW Dynatec Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.8.3 ITW Dynatec Adhesives Equipment Introduction

11.8.4 ITW Dynatec Revenue in Adhesives Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 ITW Dynatec Recent Development

11.9 SAEJONG

11.9.1 SAEJONG Company Details

11.9.2 SAEJONG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.9.3 SAEJONG Adhesives Equipment Introduction

11.9.4 SAEJONG Revenue in Adhesives Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 SAEJONG Recent Development

11.10 Henkel

11.10.1 Henkel Company Details

11.10.2 Henkel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.10.3 Henkel Adhesives Equipment Introduction

11.10.4 Henkel Revenue in Adhesives Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Henkel Recent Development

11.11 SMART VISION

11.11.1 SMART VISION Company Details

11.11.2 SMART VISION Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.11.3 SMART VISION Adhesives Equipment Introduction

11.11.4 SMART VISION Revenue in Adhesives Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 SMART VISION Recent Development

11.12 Dymax Corporation

11.12.1 Dymax Corporation Company Details

11.12.2 Dymax Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.12.3 Dymax Corporation Adhesives Equipment Introduction

11.12.4 Dymax Corporation Revenue in Adhesives Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Dymax Corporation Recent Development

11.13 Bühnen

11.13.1 Bühnen Company Details

11.13.2 Bühnen Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.13.3 Bühnen Adhesives Equipment Introduction

11.13.4 Bühnen Revenue in Adhesives Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Bühnen Recent Development

11.14 TENSUN

11.14.1 TENSUN Company Details

11.14.2 TENSUN Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.14.3 TENSUN Adhesives Equipment Introduction

11.14.4 TENSUN Revenue in Adhesives Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 TENSUN Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

