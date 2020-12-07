Covid 19 impact on Portable Tools Market & future outlook 2026 interpreted by a new report

A new market research report on the global Portable Tools Market shed light on the effective examination techniques followed in the Portable Tools Market. This report summarizes the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future. The report also gives detailed information on the global market in terms of its revenue and various dynamic aspects of economic growth. The annual volume of the market is examined from the year 2020 to 2026. The overview of the market includes the applications of the latest technologies to enlarge the businesses rapidly.

The research report on Portable Tools Market contains an in-depth assessment of the trends influencing the industry dynamics with respect to the regional terrain and competitive arena. Besides, the study highlights the challenges this industry will face and provides insights into available opportunities. In addition, the report contains COVID-19 case studies to offer a concise picture of this business landscape to all industry participants.

Crucial pointers from the analysis of COVID-19 impact:

• Economic summary and COVID-19 status worldwide.

• Supply chain as well as demand share variations in the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Portable Tools Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. Besides, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

The key players profiled in the research study of the Portable Tools Market include:

Akar Tools

Apex Tools

Atlas Copco

Channellock

Danaher

Emerson Electric

Fiskars

General Tools & Instruments

Makita

JK Files

Kennametal

Klein Tools

Robert Bosch

Q,E,P,

Snap-On

Stanley Black & Decker

Techtronic Industries

Wera Tools

The study on the global Portable Tools Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Portable Tools Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the Portable Tools Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Portable Tools Market. To compile the analytical study, we interviewed various sources and collected qualitative and quantitative information with key focus to determine future prospects of the Portable Tools Market. While, the secondary research studies include critical information about the industrial value chain, strategical developments by key companies and studying annual reports of the market players while tracking their key initiatives and contribution in market share.

Points Covered in the Portable Tools Market Report:

• Significant details regarding production models, market remuneration, company profile, and manufactured products is given.

• The study encloses data regarding the market share that each firm holds, along with their pricing models and gross margins.

• Vital information about volume predictions along with the revenue of each product type is documented.

• Important insights pertaining to production models, market share, and growth rate of each product segment over the assessment period are provided.

• It examines the market share for every application as well as estimates the growth rate during the study period.

• The study enumerates the competition trends and offers a granular systematic review of the industry supply chain.

• It also mentions Porter’s five forces assessment and SWOT analysis to deduce the practicability of a new project.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Portable Tools Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Portable Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hand Tools

1.4.3 Power Tools

1.4.4 Garage Tools

1.4.5 Lighting Tools

1.4.6 Personal Protective Equipment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Portable Tools Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Household

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Portable Tools Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Portable Tools Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Portable Tools Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Portable Tools Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Portable Tools Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Portable Tools Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Portable Tools Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Portable Tools Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Portable Tools Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Portable Tools Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Portable Tools Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Portable Tools Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Portable Tools Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Portable Tools Revenue in 2019

3.3 Portable Tools Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Portable Tools Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Portable Tools Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Portable Tools Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Portable Tools Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Portable Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Portable Tools Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Portable Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Portable Tools Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Portable Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Portable Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Portable Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Portable Tools Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Portable Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Portable Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Portable Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Portable Tools Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Portable Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Portable Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Portable Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Portable Tools Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Portable Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Portable Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Portable Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Portable Tools Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Portable Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Portable Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Portable Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Portable Tools Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Portable Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Portable Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Portable Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Portable Tools Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Portable Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Portable Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Akar Tools

13.1.1 Akar Tools Company Details

13.1.2 Akar Tools Business Overview

13.1.3 Akar Tools Portable Tools Introduction

13.1.4 Akar Tools Revenue in Portable Tools Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Akar Tools Recent Development

13.2 Apex Tools

13.2.1 Apex Tools Company Details

13.2.2 Apex Tools Business Overview

13.2.3 Apex Tools Portable Tools Introduction

13.2.4 Apex Tools Revenue in Portable Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Apex Tools Recent Development

13.3 Atlas Copco

13.3.1 Atlas Copco Company Details

13.3.2 Atlas Copco Business Overview

13.3.3 Atlas Copco Portable Tools Introduction

13.3.4 Atlas Copco Revenue in Portable Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Atlas Copco Recent Development

13.4 Channellock

13.4.1 Channellock Company Details

13.4.2 Channellock Business Overview

13.4.3 Channellock Portable Tools Introduction

13.4.4 Channellock Revenue in Portable Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Channellock Recent Development

13.5 Danaher

13.5.1 Danaher Company Details

13.5.2 Danaher Business Overview

13.5.3 Danaher Portable Tools Introduction

13.5.4 Danaher Revenue in Portable Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Danaher Recent Development

13.6 Emerson Electric

13.6.1 Emerson Electric Company Details

13.6.2 Emerson Electric Business Overview

13.6.3 Emerson Electric Portable Tools Introduction

13.6.4 Emerson Electric Revenue in Portable Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Emerson Electric Recent Development

13.7 Fiskars

13.7.1 Fiskars Company Details

13.7.2 Fiskars Business Overview

13.7.3 Fiskars Portable Tools Introduction

13.7.4 Fiskars Revenue in Portable Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Fiskars Recent Development

13.8 General Tools & Instruments

13.8.1 General Tools & Instruments Company Details

13.8.2 General Tools & Instruments Business Overview

13.8.3 General Tools & Instruments Portable Tools Introduction

13.8.4 General Tools & Instruments Revenue in Portable Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 General Tools & Instruments Recent Development

13.9 Makita

13.9.1 Makita Company Details

13.9.2 Makita Business Overview

13.9.3 Makita Portable Tools Introduction

13.9.4 Makita Revenue in Portable Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Makita Recent Development

13.10 JK Files

13.10.1 JK Files Company Details

13.10.2 JK Files Business Overview

13.10.3 JK Files Portable Tools Introduction

13.10.4 JK Files Revenue in Portable Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 JK Files Recent Development

13.11 Kennametal

10.11.1 Kennametal Company Details

10.11.2 Kennametal Business Overview

10.11.3 Kennametal Portable Tools Introduction

10.11.4 Kennametal Revenue in Portable Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Kennametal Recent Development

13.12 Klein Tools

10.12.1 Klein Tools Company Details

10.12.2 Klein Tools Business Overview

10.12.3 Klein Tools Portable Tools Introduction

10.12.4 Klein Tools Revenue in Portable Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Klein Tools Recent Development

13.13 Robert Bosch

10.13.1 Robert Bosch Company Details

10.13.2 Robert Bosch Business Overview

10.13.3 Robert Bosch Portable Tools Introduction

10.13.4 Robert Bosch Revenue in Portable Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development

13.14 Q.E.P.

10.14.1 Q.E.P. Company Details

10.14.2 Q.E.P. Business Overview

10.14.3 Q.E.P. Portable Tools Introduction

10.14.4 Q.E.P. Revenue in Portable Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Q.E.P. Recent Development

13.15 Snap-On

10.15.1 Snap-On Company Details

10.15.2 Snap-On Business Overview

10.15.3 Snap-On Portable Tools Introduction

10.15.4 Snap-On Revenue in Portable Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Snap-On Recent Development

13.16 Stanley Black & Decker

10.16.1 Stanley Black & Decker Company Details

10.16.2 Stanley Black & Decker Business Overview

10.16.3 Stanley Black & Decker Portable Tools Introduction

10.16.4 Stanley Black & Decker Revenue in Portable Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Development

13.17 Techtronic Industries

10.17.1 Techtronic Industries Company Details

10.17.2 Techtronic Industries Business Overview

10.17.3 Techtronic Industries Portable Tools Introduction

10.17.4 Techtronic Industries Revenue in Portable Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Techtronic Industries Recent Development

13.18 Wera Tools

10.18.1 Wera Tools Company Details

10.18.2 Wera Tools Business Overview

10.18.3 Wera Tools Portable Tools Introduction

10.18.4 Wera Tools Revenue in Portable Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Wera Tools Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

