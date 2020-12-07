Powder Bed Fusion Market will generate massive revenue by 2026 according to forecasts by Report Ocean

The latest market research report on the Powder Bed Fusion Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Powder Bed Fusion Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the Powder Bed Fusion Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Powder Bed Fusion Market research report, some of the key players are:

EOS

SLM Solutions

Phenix

Arcam

Concept Laser

,,,

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of Powder Bed Fusion Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the Powder Bed Fusion Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global Powder Bed Fusion Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in Powder Bed Fusion Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the Powder Bed Fusion Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Powder Bed Fusion Market?

• What are the Powder Bed Fusion Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Powder Bed Fusion Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Powder Bed Fusion Market?

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Powder Bed Fusion Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Powder Bed Fusion Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

1.4.3 Selective Heat Sintering (SHS)

1.4.4 Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

1.4.5 Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

1.4.6 Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Powder Bed Fusion Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Aerospace Industry

1.5.3 Medical Industry

1.5.4 Oil & Gas Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Powder Bed Fusion Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Powder Bed Fusion Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Powder Bed Fusion Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Powder Bed Fusion Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Powder Bed Fusion Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Powder Bed Fusion Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Powder Bed Fusion Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Powder Bed Fusion Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Powder Bed Fusion Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Powder Bed Fusion Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Powder Bed Fusion Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Powder Bed Fusion Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Powder Bed Fusion Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Powder Bed Fusion Revenue in 2019

3.3 Powder Bed Fusion Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Powder Bed Fusion Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Powder Bed Fusion Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Powder Bed Fusion Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Powder Bed Fusion Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Powder Bed Fusion Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Powder Bed Fusion Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Powder Bed Fusion Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Powder Bed Fusion Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Powder Bed Fusion Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Powder Bed Fusion Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Powder Bed Fusion Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Powder Bed Fusion Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Powder Bed Fusion Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Powder Bed Fusion Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Powder Bed Fusion Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Powder Bed Fusion Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Powder Bed Fusion Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Powder Bed Fusion Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Powder Bed Fusion Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Powder Bed Fusion Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Powder Bed Fusion Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Powder Bed Fusion Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Powder Bed Fusion Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Powder Bed Fusion Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Powder Bed Fusion Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Powder Bed Fusion Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Powder Bed Fusion Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Powder Bed Fusion Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Powder Bed Fusion Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Powder Bed Fusion Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Powder Bed Fusion Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Powder Bed Fusion Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Powder Bed Fusion Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Powder Bed Fusion Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 EOS

13.1.1 EOS Company Details

13.1.2 EOS Business Overview

13.1.3 EOS Powder Bed Fusion Introduction

13.1.4 EOS Revenue in Powder Bed Fusion Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 EOS Recent Development

13.2 SLM Solutions

13.2.1 SLM Solutions Company Details

13.2.2 SLM Solutions Business Overview

13.2.3 SLM Solutions Powder Bed Fusion Introduction

13.2.4 SLM Solutions Revenue in Powder Bed Fusion Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 SLM Solutions Recent Development

13.3 Phenix

13.3.1 Phenix Company Details

13.3.2 Phenix Business Overview

13.3.3 Phenix Powder Bed Fusion Introduction

13.3.4 Phenix Revenue in Powder Bed Fusion Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Phenix Recent Development

13.4 Arcam

13.4.1 Arcam Company Details

13.4.2 Arcam Business Overview

13.4.3 Arcam Powder Bed Fusion Introduction

13.4.4 Arcam Revenue in Powder Bed Fusion Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Arcam Recent Development

13.5 Concept Laser

13.5.1 Concept Laser Company Details

13.5.2 Concept Laser Business Overview

13.5.3 Concept Laser Powder Bed Fusion Introduction

13.5.4 Concept Laser Revenue in Powder Bed Fusion Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Concept Laser Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

