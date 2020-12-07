Power and Hand Tools Market size, share, growth report explores industry trends & analysis 2026

A new market research report on the global Power and Hand Tools Market shed light on the effective examination techniques followed in the Power and Hand Tools Market. This report summarizes the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future. The report also gives detailed information on the global market in terms of its revenue and various dynamic aspects of economic growth. The annual volume of the market is examined from the year 2020 to 2026. The overview of the market includes the applications of the latest technologies to enlarge the businesses rapidly.

The research report on Power and Hand Tools Market contains an in-depth assessment of the trends influencing the industry dynamics with respect to the regional terrain and competitive arena. Besides, the study highlights the challenges this industry will face and provides insights into available opportunities. In addition, the report contains COVID-19 case studies to offer a concise picture of this business landscape to all industry participants.

Crucial pointers from the analysis of COVID-19 impact:

• Economic summary and COVID-19 status worldwide.

• Supply chain as well as demand share variations in the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Power and Hand Tools Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. Besides, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

The key players profiled in the research study of the Power and Hand Tools Market include:

Actuant

AIMCO

Alltrade Tools

AMES

Ancor

Apex Tool

Atlas Copco

Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker

Bosch

Channellock

Chervon

Chicago Pneumatic Tool

Danaher

Daniels Manufacturin

Del City Wire

DEPRAG-Schulz

DeWALT Industrial Tools

E&R Industrial Sales

The study on the global Power and Hand Tools Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Power and Hand Tools Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the Power and Hand Tools Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Power and Hand Tools Market. To compile the analytical study, we interviewed various sources and collected qualitative and quantitative information with key focus to determine future prospects of the Power and Hand Tools Market. While, the secondary research studies include critical information about the industrial value chain, strategical developments by key companies and studying annual reports of the market players while tracking their key initiatives and contribution in market share.

Points Covered in the Power and Hand Tools Market Report:

• Significant details regarding production models, market remuneration, company profile, and manufactured products is given.

• The study encloses data regarding the market share that each firm holds, along with their pricing models and gross margins.

• Vital information about volume predictions along with the revenue of each product type is documented.

• Important insights pertaining to production models, market share, and growth rate of each product segment over the assessment period are provided.

• It examines the market share for every application as well as estimates the growth rate during the study period.

• The study enumerates the competition trends and offers a granular systematic review of the industry supply chain.

• It also mentions Porter’s five forces assessment and SWOT analysis to deduce the practicability of a new project.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Power and Hand Tools Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Power and Hand Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Drill Machine

1.4.3 Circular Saw

1.4.4 Crusher

1.4.5 Heat Gun

1.4.6 Disc Sander

1.4.7 Jackhammer

1.4.8 Angle Grinder

1.4.9 Nail Gun

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Power and Hand Tools Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Construction Industry

1.5.3 Manufacturing Industry

1.5.4 Technical Services

1.5.5 Maintenance Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Power and Hand Tools Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Power and Hand Tools Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Power and Hand Tools Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Power and Hand Tools Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Power and Hand Tools Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Power and Hand Tools Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Power and Hand Tools Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Power and Hand Tools Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Power and Hand Tools Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Power and Hand Tools Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Power and Hand Tools Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Power and Hand Tools Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Power and Hand Tools Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Power and Hand Tools Revenue in 2019

3.3 Power and Hand Tools Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Power and Hand Tools Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Power and Hand Tools Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Power and Hand Tools Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Power and Hand Tools Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Power and Hand Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Power and Hand Tools Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Power and Hand Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Power and Hand Tools Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Power and Hand Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Power and Hand Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Power and Hand Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Power and Hand Tools Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Power and Hand Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Power and Hand Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Power and Hand Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Power and Hand Tools Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Power and Hand Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Power and Hand Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Power and Hand Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Power and Hand Tools Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Power and Hand Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Power and Hand Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Power and Hand Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Power and Hand Tools Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Power and Hand Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Power and Hand Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Power and Hand Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Power and Hand Tools Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Power and Hand Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Power and Hand Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Power and Hand Tools Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Power and Hand Tools Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Power and Hand Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Power and Hand Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Actuant

13.1.1 Actuant Company Details

13.1.2 Actuant Business Overview

13.1.3 Actuant Power and Hand Tools Introduction

13.1.4 Actuant Revenue in Power and Hand Tools Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Actuant Recent Development

13.2 AIMCO

13.2.1 AIMCO Company Details

13.2.2 AIMCO Business Overview

13.2.3 AIMCO Power and Hand Tools Introduction

13.2.4 AIMCO Revenue in Power and Hand Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 AIMCO Recent Development

13.3 Alltrade Tools

13.3.1 Alltrade Tools Company Details

13.3.2 Alltrade Tools Business Overview

13.3.3 Alltrade Tools Power and Hand Tools Introduction

13.3.4 Alltrade Tools Revenue in Power and Hand Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Alltrade Tools Recent Development

13.4 AMES

13.4.1 AMES Company Details

13.4.2 AMES Business Overview

13.4.3 AMES Power and Hand Tools Introduction

13.4.4 AMES Revenue in Power and Hand Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 AMES Recent Development

13.5 Ancor

13.5.1 Ancor Company Details

13.5.2 Ancor Business Overview

13.5.3 Ancor Power and Hand Tools Introduction

13.5.4 Ancor Revenue in Power and Hand Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Ancor Recent Development

13.6 Apex Tool

13.6.1 Apex Tool Company Details

13.6.2 Apex Tool Business Overview

13.6.3 Apex Tool Power and Hand Tools Introduction

13.6.4 Apex Tool Revenue in Power and Hand Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Apex Tool Recent Development

13.7 Atlas Copco

13.7.1 Atlas Copco Company Details

13.7.2 Atlas Copco Business Overview

13.7.3 Atlas Copco Power and Hand Tools Introduction

13.7.4 Atlas Copco Revenue in Power and Hand Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Atlas Copco Recent Development

13.8 Black & Decker

13.8.1 Black & Decker Company Details

13.8.2 Black & Decker Business Overview

13.8.3 Black & Decker Power and Hand Tools Introduction

13.8.4 Black & Decker Revenue in Power and Hand Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Black & Decker Recent Development

13.9 Stanley Black & Decker

13.9.1 Stanley Black & Decker Company Details

13.9.2 Stanley Black & Decker Business Overview

13.9.3 Stanley Black & Decker Power and Hand Tools Introduction

13.9.4 Stanley Black & Decker Revenue in Power and Hand Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Development

13.10 Bosch

13.10.1 Bosch Company Details

13.10.2 Bosch Business Overview

13.10.3 Bosch Power and Hand Tools Introduction

13.10.4 Bosch Revenue in Power and Hand Tools Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Bosch Recent Development

13.11 Channellock

10.11.1 Channellock Company Details

10.11.2 Channellock Business Overview

10.11.3 Channellock Power and Hand Tools Introduction

10.11.4 Channellock Revenue in Power and Hand Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Channellock Recent Development

13.12 Chervon

10.12.1 Chervon Company Details

10.12.2 Chervon Business Overview

10.12.3 Chervon Power and Hand Tools Introduction

10.12.4 Chervon Revenue in Power and Hand Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Chervon Recent Development

13.13 Chicago Pneumatic Tool

10.13.1 Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company Details

10.13.2 Chicago Pneumatic Tool Business Overview

10.13.3 Chicago Pneumatic Tool Power and Hand Tools Introduction

10.13.4 Chicago Pneumatic Tool Revenue in Power and Hand Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Chicago Pneumatic Tool Recent Development

13.14 Danaher

10.14.1 Danaher Company Details

10.14.2 Danaher Business Overview

10.14.3 Danaher Power and Hand Tools Introduction

10.14.4 Danaher Revenue in Power and Hand Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Danaher Recent Development

13.15 Daniels Manufacturin

10.15.1 Daniels Manufacturin Company Details

10.15.2 Daniels Manufacturin Business Overview

10.15.3 Daniels Manufacturin Power and Hand Tools Introduction

10.15.4 Daniels Manufacturin Revenue in Power and Hand Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Daniels Manufacturin Recent Development

13.16 Del City Wire

10.16.1 Del City Wire Company Details

10.16.2 Del City Wire Business Overview

10.16.3 Del City Wire Power and Hand Tools Introduction

10.16.4 Del City Wire Revenue in Power and Hand Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Del City Wire Recent Development

13.17 DEPRAG-Schulz

10.17.1 DEPRAG-Schulz Company Details

10.17.2 DEPRAG-Schulz Business Overview

10.17.3 DEPRAG-Schulz Power and Hand Tools Introduction

10.17.4 DEPRAG-Schulz Revenue in Power and Hand Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 DEPRAG-Schulz Recent Development

13.18 DeWALT Industrial Tools

10.18.1 DeWALT Industrial Tools Company Details

10.18.2 DeWALT Industrial Tools Business Overview

10.18.3 DeWALT Industrial Tools Power and Hand Tools Introduction

10.18.4 DeWALT Industrial Tools Revenue in Power and Hand Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 DeWALT Industrial Tools Recent Development

13.19 E&R Industrial Sales

10.19.1 E&R Industrial Sales Company Details

10.19.2 E&R Industrial Sales Business Overview

10.19.3 E&R Industrial Sales Power and Hand Tools Introduction

10.19.4 E&R Industrial Sales Revenue in Power and Hand Tools Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 E&R Industrial Sales Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

