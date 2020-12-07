Process Automation Market will continue its rally | trending report with future analysis and forecast by 2020-2026

“The latest market research report on the Process Automation Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Process Automation Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the Process Automation Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Process Automation Market research report, some of the key players are:

ABB

Emerson Electric

Danaher

Omron

Mitsubishi Electric

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of Process Automation Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the Process Automation Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global Process Automation Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in Process Automation Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the Process Automation Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Process Automation Market?

• What are the Process Automation Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Process Automation Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Process Automation Market?

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Process Automation Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Process Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Hardware

1.4.4 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Process Automation Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Water Treatment Plant

1.5.3 Chemical Manufacturing Industry

1.5.4 Paper Industry

1.5.5 Metals Industry

1.5.6 Pharmaceutical Industries

1.5.7 Food and Beverage Industry

1.5.8 Oil & Gas Industry

1.5.9 Automotive Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Process Automation Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Process Automation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Process Automation Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Process Automation Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Process Automation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Process Automation Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Process Automation Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Process Automation Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Process Automation Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Process Automation Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Process Automation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Process Automation Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Process Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Process Automation Revenue in 2019

3.3 Process Automation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Process Automation Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Process Automation Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Process Automation Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Process Automation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Process Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Process Automation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Process Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Process Automation Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Process Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Process Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Process Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Process Automation Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Process Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Process Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Process Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Process Automation Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Process Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Process Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Process Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Process Automation Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Process Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Process Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Process Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Process Automation Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Process Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Process Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Process Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Process Automation Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Process Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Process Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Process Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Process Automation Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Process Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Process Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 ABB

13.1.1 ABB Company Details

13.1.2 ABB Business Overview

13.1.3 ABB Process Automation Introduction

13.1.4 ABB Revenue in Process Automation Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 ABB Recent Development

13.2 Emerson Electric

13.2.1 Emerson Electric Company Details

13.2.2 Emerson Electric Business Overview

13.2.3 Emerson Electric Process Automation Introduction

13.2.4 Emerson Electric Revenue in Process Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Emerson Electric Recent Development

13.3 Danaher

13.3.1 Danaher Company Details

13.3.2 Danaher Business Overview

13.3.3 Danaher Process Automation Introduction

13.3.4 Danaher Revenue in Process Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Danaher Recent Development

13.4 Omron

13.4.1 Omron Company Details

13.4.2 Omron Business Overview

13.4.3 Omron Process Automation Introduction

13.4.4 Omron Revenue in Process Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Omron Recent Development

13.5 Mitsubishi Electric

13.5.1 Mitsubishi Electric Company Details

13.5.2 Mitsubishi Electric Business Overview

13.5.3 Mitsubishi Electric Process Automation Introduction

13.5.4 Mitsubishi Electric Revenue in Process Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

13.6 Schneider Electric

13.6.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

13.6.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview

13.6.3 Schneider Electric Process Automation Introduction

13.6.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Process Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

13.7 Rockwell Automation

13.7.1 Rockwell Automation Company Details

13.7.2 Rockwell Automation Business Overview

13.7.3 Rockwell Automation Process Automation Introduction

13.7.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue in Process Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development

13.8 Siemens

13.8.1 Siemens Company Details

13.8.2 Siemens Business Overview

13.8.3 Siemens Process Automation Introduction

13.8.4 Siemens Revenue in Process Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Siemens Recent Development

13.9 Yokogawa Electric

13.9.1 Yokogawa Electric Company Details

13.9.2 Yokogawa Electric Business Overview

13.9.3 Yokogawa Electric Process Automation Introduction

13.9.4 Yokogawa Electric Revenue in Process Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Yokogawa Electric Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

