Process Plant Automation Market future prospects, growth opportunities and outlook (2020-2026) shared in trending report

A new market research report on the global Process Plant Automation Market shed light on the effective examination techniques followed in the Process Plant Automation Market. This report summarizes the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future. The report also gives detailed information on the global market in terms of its revenue and various dynamic aspects of economic growth. The annual volume of the market is examined from the year 2020 to 2026. The overview of the market includes the applications of the latest technologies to enlarge the businesses rapidly.

The research report on Process Plant Automation Market contains an in-depth assessment of the trends influencing the industry dynamics with respect to the regional terrain and competitive arena. Besides, the study highlights the challenges this industry will face and provides insights into available opportunities. In addition, the report contains COVID-19 case studies to offer a concise picture of this business landscape to all industry participants.

Crucial pointers from the analysis of COVID-19 impact:

• Economic summary and COVID-19 status worldwide.

• Supply chain as well as demand share variations in the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Process Plant Automation Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. Besides, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

The key players profiled in the research study of the Process Plant Automation Market include:

Rockwell Automation

Emerson Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Robert Bosch

Ricohdocs

Process Automation Solutions

Process and Plant Automation

Primetals Technologies

Metso

Maverick Technologies

Honeywell

Schneider Electric

Koyo Electronics Industries

Hitachi

Toshiba

The study on the global Process Plant Automation Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Process Plant Automation Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the Process Plant Automation Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Process Plant Automation Market. To compile the analytical study, we interviewed various sources and collected qualitative and quantitative information with key focus to determine future prospects of the Process Plant Automation Market. While, the secondary research studies include critical information about the industrial value chain, strategical developments by key companies and studying annual reports of the market players while tracking their key initiatives and contribution in market share.

Points Covered in the Process Plant Automation Market Report:

• Significant details regarding production models, market remuneration, company profile, and manufactured products is given.

• The study encloses data regarding the market share that each firm holds, along with their pricing models and gross margins.

• Vital information about volume predictions along with the revenue of each product type is documented.

• Important insights pertaining to production models, market share, and growth rate of each product segment over the assessment period are provided.

• It examines the market share for every application as well as estimates the growth rate during the study period.

• The study enumerates the competition trends and offers a granular systematic review of the industry supply chain.

• It also mentions Porter’s five forces assessment and SWOT analysis to deduce the practicability of a new project.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Process Plant Automation Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Process Plant Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 DCS

1.4.3 HMI

1.4.4 PLC

1.4.5 SCADA

1.4.6 MES

1.4.7 APC

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Process Plant Automation Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Pulp & Paper

1.5.4 Mining & Minerals

1.5.5 Energy & Power

1.5.6 Chemical & Petrochemical

1.5.7 Food Processing

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Process Plant Automation Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Process Plant Automation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Process Plant Automation Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Process Plant Automation Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Process Plant Automation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Process Plant Automation Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Process Plant Automation Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Process Plant Automation Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Process Plant Automation Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Process Plant Automation Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Process Plant Automation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Process Plant Automation Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Process Plant Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Process Plant Automation Revenue in 2019

3.3 Process Plant Automation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Process Plant Automation Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Process Plant Automation Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Process Plant Automation Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Process Plant Automation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Process Plant Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Process Plant Automation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Process Plant Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Process Plant Automation Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Process Plant Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Process Plant Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Process Plant Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Process Plant Automation Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Process Plant Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Process Plant Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Process Plant Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Process Plant Automation Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Process Plant Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Process Plant Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Process Plant Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Process Plant Automation Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Process Plant Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Process Plant Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Process Plant Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Process Plant Automation Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Process Plant Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Process Plant Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Process Plant Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Process Plant Automation Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Process Plant Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Process Plant Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Process Plant Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Process Plant Automation Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Process Plant Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Process Plant Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Rockwell Automation

13.1.1 Rockwell Automation Company Details

13.1.2 Rockwell Automation Business Overview

13.1.3 Rockwell Automation Process Plant Automation Introduction

13.1.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue in Process Plant Automation Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development

13.2 Emerson Electric

13.2.1 Emerson Electric Company Details

13.2.2 Emerson Electric Business Overview

13.2.3 Emerson Electric Process Plant Automation Introduction

13.2.4 Emerson Electric Revenue in Process Plant Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Emerson Electric Recent Development

13.3 Mitsubishi Electric

13.3.1 Mitsubishi Electric Company Details

13.3.2 Mitsubishi Electric Business Overview

13.3.3 Mitsubishi Electric Process Plant Automation Introduction

13.3.4 Mitsubishi Electric Revenue in Process Plant Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

13.4 Robert Bosch

13.4.1 Robert Bosch Company Details

13.4.2 Robert Bosch Business Overview

13.4.3 Robert Bosch Process Plant Automation Introduction

13.4.4 Robert Bosch Revenue in Process Plant Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development

13.5 Ricohdocs

13.5.1 Ricohdocs Company Details

13.5.2 Ricohdocs Business Overview

13.5.3 Ricohdocs Process Plant Automation Introduction

13.5.4 Ricohdocs Revenue in Process Plant Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Ricohdocs Recent Development

13.6 Process Automation Solutions

13.6.1 Process Automation Solutions Company Details

13.6.2 Process Automation Solutions Business Overview

13.6.3 Process Automation Solutions Process Plant Automation Introduction

13.6.4 Process Automation Solutions Revenue in Process Plant Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Process Automation Solutions Recent Development

13.7 Process and Plant Automation

13.7.1 Process and Plant Automation Company Details

13.7.2 Process and Plant Automation Business Overview

13.7.3 Process and Plant Automation Process Plant Automation Introduction

13.7.4 Process and Plant Automation Revenue in Process Plant Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Process and Plant Automation Recent Development

13.8 Primetals Technologies

13.8.1 Primetals Technologies Company Details

13.8.2 Primetals Technologies Business Overview

13.8.3 Primetals Technologies Process Plant Automation Introduction

13.8.4 Primetals Technologies Revenue in Process Plant Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Primetals Technologies Recent Development

13.9 Metso

13.9.1 Metso Company Details

13.9.2 Metso Business Overview

13.9.3 Metso Process Plant Automation Introduction

13.9.4 Metso Revenue in Process Plant Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Metso Recent Development

13.10 Maverick Technologies

13.10.1 Maverick Technologies Company Details

13.10.2 Maverick Technologies Business Overview

13.10.3 Maverick Technologies Process Plant Automation Introduction

13.10.4 Maverick Technologies Revenue in Process Plant Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Maverick Technologies Recent Development

13.11 Honeywell

10.11.1 Honeywell Company Details

10.11.2 Honeywell Business Overview

10.11.3 Honeywell Process Plant Automation Introduction

10.11.4 Honeywell Revenue in Process Plant Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Honeywell Recent Development

13.12 Schneider Electric

10.12.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

10.12.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview

10.12.3 Schneider Electric Process Plant Automation Introduction

10.12.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Process Plant Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

13.13 Koyo Electronics Industries

10.13.1 Koyo Electronics Industries Company Details

10.13.2 Koyo Electronics Industries Business Overview

10.13.3 Koyo Electronics Industries Process Plant Automation Introduction

10.13.4 Koyo Electronics Industries Revenue in Process Plant Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Koyo Electronics Industries Recent Development

13.14 Hitachi

10.14.1 Hitachi Company Details

10.14.2 Hitachi Business Overview

10.14.3 Hitachi Process Plant Automation Introduction

10.14.4 Hitachi Revenue in Process Plant Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Hitachi Recent Development

13.15 Toshiba

10.15.1 Toshiba Company Details

10.15.2 Toshiba Business Overview

10.15.3 Toshiba Process Plant Automation Introduction

10.15.4 Toshiba Revenue in Process Plant Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Toshiba Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

