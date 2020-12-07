Current research: Demand for Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market rapidly growing worldwide

A new market research report on the global Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market shed light on the effective examination techniques followed in the Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market. This report summarizes the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future. The report also gives detailed information on the global market in terms of its revenue and various dynamic aspects of economic growth. The annual volume of the market is examined from the year 2020 to 2026. The overview of the market includes the applications of the latest technologies to enlarge the businesses rapidly.

The research report on Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market contains an in-depth assessment of the trends influencing the industry dynamics with respect to the regional terrain and competitive arena. Besides, the study highlights the challenges this industry will face and provides insights into available opportunities. In addition, the report contains COVID-19 case studies to offer a concise picture of this business landscape to all industry participants.

Crucial pointers from the analysis of COVID-19 impact:

• Economic summary and COVID-19 status worldwide.

• Supply chain as well as demand share variations in the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. Besides, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

The key players profiled in the research study of the Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market include:

Accenture

Microsoft

IBM

Oracle

Amazon Web Services

Capgemini

Cisco Systems

Cognizant

Vmware

SAP

Tencent

Alibaba

The study on the global Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market. To compile the analytical study, we interviewed various sources and collected qualitative and quantitative information with key focus to determine future prospects of the Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market. While, the secondary research studies include critical information about the industrial value chain, strategical developments by key companies and studying annual reports of the market players while tracking their key initiatives and contribution in market share.

Points Covered in the Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Report:

• Significant details regarding production models, market remuneration, company profile, and manufactured products is given.

• The study encloses data regarding the market share that each firm holds, along with their pricing models and gross margins.

• Vital information about volume predictions along with the revenue of each product type is documented.

• Important insights pertaining to production models, market share, and growth rate of each product segment over the assessment period are provided.

• It examines the market share for every application as well as estimates the growth rate during the study period.

• The study enumerates the competition trends and offers a granular systematic review of the industry supply chain.

• It also mentions Porter’s five forces assessment and SWOT analysis to deduce the practicability of a new project.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Public Cloud Management and Security Services Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 IT Operation Management

1.4.3 Security

1.4.4 Storage Management

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Government

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 BFSI

1.5.5 Telecommunication

1.5.6 Media & Entertainment

1.5.7 Energy & Utilties

1.5.8 Retail & Wholesale

1.5.9 Manufacturing

1.5.10 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Public Cloud Management and Security Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Public Cloud Management and Security Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Public Cloud Management and Security Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Public Cloud Management and Security Services Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Public Cloud Management and Security Services Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Public Cloud Management and Security Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Public Cloud Management and Security Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Public Cloud Management and Security Services Revenue in 2019

3.3 Public Cloud Management and Security Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Public Cloud Management and Security Services Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Public Cloud Management and Security Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Public Cloud Management and Security Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Public Cloud Management and Security Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Public Cloud Management and Security Services Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Public Cloud Management and Security Services Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Public Cloud Management and Security Services Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Public Cloud Management and Security Services Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Public Cloud Management and Security Services Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Public Cloud Management and Security Services Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Public Cloud Management and Security Services Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Accenture

13.1.1 Accenture Company Details

13.1.2 Accenture Business Overview

13.1.3 Accenture Public Cloud Management and Security Services Introduction

13.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Public Cloud Management and Security Services Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Accenture Recent Development

13.2 Microsoft

13.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.2.2 Microsoft Business Overview

13.2.3 Microsoft Public Cloud Management and Security Services Introduction

13.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Public Cloud Management and Security Services Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.3 IBM

13.3.1 IBM Company Details

13.3.2 IBM Business Overview

13.3.3 IBM Public Cloud Management and Security Services Introduction

13.3.4 IBM Revenue in Public Cloud Management and Security Services Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 IBM Recent Development

13.4 Oracle

13.4.1 Oracle Company Details

13.4.2 Oracle Business Overview

13.4.3 Oracle Public Cloud Management and Security Services Introduction

13.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Public Cloud Management and Security Services Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.5 Amazon Web Services

13.5.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details

13.5.2 Amazon Web Services Business Overview

13.5.3 Amazon Web Services Public Cloud Management and Security Services Introduction

13.5.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Public Cloud Management and Security Services Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development

13.6 Capgemini

13.6.1 Capgemini Company Details

13.6.2 Capgemini Business Overview

13.6.3 Capgemini Public Cloud Management and Security Services Introduction

13.6.4 Capgemini Revenue in Public Cloud Management and Security Services Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Capgemini Recent Development

13.7 Cisco Systems

13.7.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

13.7.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview

13.7.3 Cisco Systems Public Cloud Management and Security Services Introduction

13.7.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Public Cloud Management and Security Services Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

13.8 Cognizant

13.8.1 Cognizant Company Details

13.8.2 Cognizant Business Overview

13.8.3 Cognizant Public Cloud Management and Security Services Introduction

13.8.4 Cognizant Revenue in Public Cloud Management and Security Services Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Cognizant Recent Development

13.9 Vmware

13.9.1 Vmware Company Details

13.9.2 Vmware Business Overview

13.9.3 Vmware Public Cloud Management and Security Services Introduction

13.9.4 Vmware Revenue in Public Cloud Management and Security Services Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Vmware Recent Development

13.10 SAP

13.10.1 SAP Company Details

13.10.2 SAP Business Overview

13.10.3 SAP Public Cloud Management and Security Services Introduction

13.10.4 SAP Revenue in Public Cloud Management and Security Services Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 SAP Recent Development

13.11 Tencent

10.11.1 Tencent Company Details

10.11.2 Tencent Business Overview

10.11.3 Tencent Public Cloud Management and Security Services Introduction

10.11.4 Tencent Revenue in Public Cloud Management and Security Services Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Tencent Recent Development

13.12 Alibaba

10.12.1 Alibaba Company Details

10.12.2 Alibaba Business Overview

10.12.3 Alibaba Public Cloud Management and Security Services Introduction

10.12.4 Alibaba Revenue in Public Cloud Management and Security Services Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Alibaba Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

