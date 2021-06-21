Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Medical Adhesive Tapes analysis, which studies the Medical Adhesive Tapes industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Medical Adhesive Tapes will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Medical Adhesive Tapes market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 11530 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Medical Adhesive Tapes market will register a 2.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12470 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Medical Adhesive Tapes, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Medical Adhesive Tapes market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Medical Adhesive Tapes companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Includes:

3M

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew

Medtronic

Nitto Medical

Cardinal Health

Henkel

Beiersdorf

Udaipur Surgicals

Medline Medical

Hartmann

Molnlycke

BSN

DYNAREX

McKesson

DUKAL

Winner Medical

PiaoAn Group

HaiNuo

3L Medical

Nanfang Medical

Qiaopai Medical

Huazhou PSA

Longer

Shandong Cheerain Medical

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Medical Breathable Non-woven Tape

Medical Breathable PE Tape

Medical Rayon Tape

Easy-tear Non-woven Cloth Tape

Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape

Waterproof Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Fixation

Wound Dressing

Surgeries

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

