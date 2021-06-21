Global Quartz Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Quartz analysis, which studies the Quartz industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Quartz Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Quartz by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Quartz.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Quartz will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Quartz market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 9782.5 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Quartz market will register a 10.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 14630 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Quartz, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Quartz market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Quartz companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Quartz Includes:

Cosentino Group

Caesarstone

Hanwha L&C

Compac

Vicostone

DuPont

LG Hausys

Cambria

Santa Margherita

Quartz Master

SEIEFFE

Quarella

Samsung Radianz

Technistone

QuartzForm

CR Lawrence

Stone Italiana

Granitifiandre

Equs

Diresco

Belenco

QuantumQuartz

Pental

Sage Surfaces (Allen+Roth)

Zhongxun

Sinostone

Bitto(Dongguan)

OVERLAND

UVIISTONE

Polystone

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Press Molding

Casting Molding

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Kitchen Countertops

Facades

Flooring

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

