Global PC/ABS Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of PC/ABS will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global PC/ABS market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 4140 million in 2020. Over the next five years the PC/ABS market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4910 million by 2026.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the PC/ABS, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the PC/ABS market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by PC/ABS companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global PC/ABS Includes:
Covestro
SABIC
Teijin
Trinseo
Mitsubishi
LOTTE Advanced Materials
Chi Mei
LG Chemical
FCFC
Daicel
RTP
PolyOne
Gardiner Compounds
Ever Plastic
KUMHO-SUNNY
Kingfa Science and Technology
Silver Age Sci & Tech
Juner
PRET Composites
Qingdao Gon Science & Technology
WOTE
Fu-day New Material Technology
Kitech
Fuheng New Material
Selon
DELLON
Kangxi Plastic Technology
Falaixin Plasifying
Polyrocks Chemical
Nanjing Lihan Chemical
Market Segment by Type, covers:
General Grade
Flame Retardant Grade
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Automotive
Appliance
Electronics
Industrial Parts
Healthcare Parts
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
