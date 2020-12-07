Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market future prospects, growth opportunities and outlook (2020-2026) shared in trending report

A new market research report on the global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market shed light on the effective examination techniques followed in the Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market. This report summarizes the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future. The report also gives detailed information on the global market in terms of its revenue and various dynamic aspects of economic growth. The annual volume of the market is examined from the year 2020 to 2026. The overview of the market includes the applications of the latest technologies to enlarge the businesses rapidly.

The research report on Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market contains an in-depth assessment of the trends influencing the industry dynamics with respect to the regional terrain and competitive arena. Besides, the study highlights the challenges this industry will face and provides insights into available opportunities. In addition, the report contains COVID-19 case studies to offer a concise picture of this business landscape to all industry participants.

Crucial pointers from the analysis of COVID-19 impact:

• Economic summary and COVID-19 status worldwide.

• Supply chain as well as demand share variations in the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. Besides, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

The key players profiled in the research study of the Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market include:

Siasun

Dematic

Daifuku

CSG

JBT

DS Automotion

Meidensha

Seegrid

Aichikikai

Yonegy

Toyota

Ek Automation

AGVE Group

Atab

KSEC

The study on the global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market. To compile the analytical study, we interviewed various sources and collected qualitative and quantitative information with key focus to determine future prospects of the Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market. While, the secondary research studies include critical information about the industrial value chain, strategical developments by key companies and studying annual reports of the market players while tracking their key initiatives and contribution in market share.

Points Covered in the Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Report:

• Significant details regarding production models, market remuneration, company profile, and manufactured products is given.

• The study encloses data regarding the market share that each firm holds, along with their pricing models and gross margins.

• Vital information about volume predictions along with the revenue of each product type is documented.

• Important insights pertaining to production models, market share, and growth rate of each product segment over the assessment period are provided.

• It examines the market share for every application as well as estimates the growth rate during the study period.

• The study enumerates the competition trends and offers a granular systematic review of the industry supply chain.

• It also mentions Porter’s five forces assessment and SWOT analysis to deduce the practicability of a new project.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Unit Load Type

1.4.3 Automated Forklift Type

1.4.4 Tugger Type

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Warehouse

1.5.3 Production Line

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Siasun

8.1.1 Siasun Corporation Information

8.1.2 Siasun Overview

8.1.3 Siasun Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Siasun Product Description

8.1.5 Siasun Related Developments

8.2 Dematic

8.2.1 Dematic Corporation Information

8.2.2 Dematic Overview

8.2.3 Dematic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Dematic Product Description

8.2.5 Dematic Related Developments

8.3 Daifuku

8.3.1 Daifuku Corporation Information

8.3.2 Daifuku Overview

8.3.3 Daifuku Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Daifuku Product Description

8.3.5 Daifuku Related Developments

8.4 CSG

8.4.1 CSG Corporation Information

8.4.2 CSG Overview

8.4.3 CSG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 CSG Product Description

8.4.5 CSG Related Developments

8.5 JBT

8.5.1 JBT Corporation Information

8.5.2 JBT Overview

8.5.3 JBT Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 JBT Product Description

8.5.5 JBT Related Developments

8.6 DS Automotion

8.6.1 DS Automotion Corporation Information

8.6.2 DS Automotion Overview

8.6.3 DS Automotion Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 DS Automotion Product Description

8.6.5 DS Automotion Related Developments

8.7 Meidensha

8.7.1 Meidensha Corporation Information

8.7.2 Meidensha Overview

8.7.3 Meidensha Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Meidensha Product Description

8.7.5 Meidensha Related Developments

8.8 Seegrid

8.8.1 Seegrid Corporation Information

8.8.2 Seegrid Overview

8.8.3 Seegrid Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Seegrid Product Description

8.8.5 Seegrid Related Developments

8.9 Aichikikai

8.9.1 Aichikikai Corporation Information

8.9.2 Aichikikai Overview

8.9.3 Aichikikai Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Aichikikai Product Description

8.9.5 Aichikikai Related Developments

8.10 Yonegy

8.10.1 Yonegy Corporation Information

8.10.2 Yonegy Overview

8.10.3 Yonegy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Yonegy Product Description

8.10.5 Yonegy Related Developments

8.11 Toyota

8.11.1 Toyota Corporation Information

8.11.2 Toyota Overview

8.11.3 Toyota Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Toyota Product Description

8.11.5 Toyota Related Developments

8.12 Ek Automation

8.12.1 Ek Automation Corporation Information

8.12.2 Ek Automation Overview

8.12.3 Ek Automation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Ek Automation Product Description

8.12.5 Ek Automation Related Developments

8.13 AGVE Group

8.13.1 AGVE Group Corporation Information

8.13.2 AGVE Group Overview

8.13.3 AGVE Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 AGVE Group Product Description

8.13.5 AGVE Group Related Developments

8.14 Atab

8.14.1 Atab Corporation Information

8.14.2 Atab Overview

8.14.3 Atab Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Atab Product Description

8.14.5 Atab Related Developments

8.15 KSEC

8.15.1 KSEC Corporation Information

8.15.2 KSEC Overview

8.15.3 KSEC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 KSEC Product Description

8.15.5 KSEC Related Developments

9 Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Production Forecast by Regions

10.1 Global Top Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India

11 Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Distributors

11.3 Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

