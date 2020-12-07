Geopolymer Global Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Geopolymer market.

Geopolymers were developed nearly three decades ago by Davidovits who prepared alumino-silicate materials in alkaline at ambient temperature environments

Geopolymers are a type of inorganic polymer that can be formed at proper temperature by using aluminosilicate precursor material, such as metakaolin or fly ash as source materials and adopting alkali activated technology to form a solid binder that looks like and performs a similar function to OPC. Geopolymer binder can be used in applications to fully or partially replace OPC with environmental and technical benefits, including an 80 -90% reduction in CO2 emissions and improved resistance to fire and aggressive chemicals.

In terms of application, geopolymer can be applied in building materials, transportation, automotive, aerospace industries industry and other. Transportation industry accounted for the largest market with about 35.25% of the global consumption for geopolymer in 2015.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Geopolymer Market

The global Geopolymer market size is projected to reach US$ 118.8 million by 2026, from US$ 54 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Geopolymer Scope and Segment

Geopolymer market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Geopolymer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

PCI Augsburg

Wagner Global

Milliken Infrastructure Solutions

Wollner

Zeobond

Ecocem

Alchemy Geopolymer

Shanghai Liyang

Jiangsu Nigao

Xian Changda

Geopolymer Breakdown Data by Type

Geopolymer Cement

Geopolymer Binder

Other

Geopolymer Breakdown Data by Application

Building Materials

Transportation

Automotive and Aerospace Industries

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Geopolymer market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Geopolymer market report are North America, Europe, China and Australia. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Geopolymer Market Share Analysis

